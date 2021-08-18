Health screenings, financial planning services available at Mesquite Gaming’s annual Health Fair

Stock image | Photo by eggeeggjiew/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Mesquite Gaming, owner of the CasaBlanca Resort and the Virgin River Hotel, invites the public to join them Sept. 24 in the Virgin River Event Tent for their 2021 Health Fair.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. PDT (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. MDT) and will feature vendors that will provide professional health screenings and financial planning services to encourage people to make positive lifestyle changes. Health screenings and services that will be offered include mammograms, blood pressure, mental health, dental, pain management, vision, chiropractic, basic lab tests and more. Flu shots will also be available.

Additionally, guests will be able to receive on-site advice on finances, Medicaid, Medicare, weight loss management, education and senior services.

“Our annual health fair event has been a great success over the past five years,” said Deisy Duran, director of benefits for Mesquite Gaming. “We started with a small venue with 20 booths, and every year the number grows; this year we have more than 50 confirmed providers from a variety of health and wellness specialties.”

The event will also include raffle drawings for all attendees. Prizes include a smart TV, gift baskets, gift cards, gym memberships, binoculars, spa services and more.

Mesquite Gaming, located 77 miles north of Las Vegas, includes Virgin River Hotel-Casino-Bingo and CasaBlanca Resort-Casino-Golf-Spa. A premier golf destination, Mesquite Gaming owns and operates the Palms Golf Club and the CasaBlanca Golf Club. Combined, the two properties feature 1,186 guest rooms, 76,000 square feet of casino space with 1,600 slot machines and 36 gaming tables and 70,000 square feet of meeting and convention space including an outdoor entertainment venue. For more information, visit the Mesquite Gaming website.

