Receding waters on Lake Powell reveal long-missing vehicle with body inside

Crews work to extract a vehicle from Lake Powell in Garfield County, Utah, Aug. 18, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Garfield County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

GARFIELD COUNTY — A body was recovered from Lake Powell on Monday after a vehicle was located submerged in the water in Garfield County.

In a statement on social media, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said deputies, National Park Service rangers and volunteers spent the day extricating the body from the vehicle, which reportedly fell 600 feet off a ledge into Lake Powell near the Hite Marina.

“This vehicle was possibly missing since September 2020 and was located due to the receding waters at Lake Powell,” the statement reads.

Authorities said the incident is still under investigation and they have no further information to share.

“A big thank you to all those that assisted in this recovery,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

