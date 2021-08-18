May 3, 1943 – Aug. 15, 2021

Mariel Zina Gough Baird passed away Aug. 15, 2021, surrounded by love. She was born May 3, 1943, to loving parents Richard and Aleene Kay Gough. She was the baby of the family and adored by her two older sisters Reva and Janet.

On Oct. 20, 1960, at the age of 17, she married Harold Eugene Baird in Provo, Utah. Together they had five children that she treasured, Doug, Kelly, J.R., Amie and Jeff. She started selling Avon while raising their children and quickly excelled as a team leader. She took a lot of pride in her accomplishments. She was an avid gardener and grew an acre crop of tomatoes that she would sell. She loved having people stop by to admire the beautiful, weed-free bounty.

At the age of 36, she divorced and started Baird Pest Control. She became a very successful businesswoman. Her story was published, and videos were made to show future generations how successful a woman can be. She took great pride in her home and garden. She was always redecorating or buying new furniture. Her yard was her pride and joy. She received the Washington City “beautification” award more than once.

She was the proud grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She was lucky to find love again in her partner Walter Limb. They married June 16, 2018. He treated her like gold. They loved to travel and had many amazing adventures. Walt took excellent care of her and showed her so much love and compassion.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Richard and Aleene Gough; sisters, Reva Dean Stubbs and Janet Rose; and a great-grandson, Gunner Bracken.

She was survived by her husband, Walter Limb; children, Doug (Denise), Kelly Reed, J.R. (Vicky), Amie (Paul) van der Elst, Jeff (Trisha) Baird; and Walt’s children, Michelle Huggins, Claudia (Gilbert) Hearn, Allison Matson ( Billy Hensler), Brandon Limb and Tracy Limb (deceased).

We would like to acknowledge the fantastic nurses and social workers with Intermountain Hospice. We could not have got through this time without this amazing group of people. Special thanks to Dez and Rachel!

A Memorial Service is on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, 2 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street St. George, Utah.

Family and friends that are unable to attend are invited to view the memorial service on line by clicking on the link below.

http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/58811

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454.