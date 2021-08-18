Sept. 30, 1989 – Aug. 12, 2021

Emery Scott Gifford of St. George, Utah, joined his mama in heaven, Unexpectedly, on Aug. 12, 2021, at the age of 31.

Emery was born on Sept. 30, 1989, to William and Cynthia Gifford in Salt Lake City, Utah at the LDS Hospital. He was the fifth of six children: Justin Gifford (Crystal), Judd Bateman, Alishea Miller (Jeff), Braden Gifford and Rachel Gifford.

Emery deeply loved his wife Savanna Collis and their three boys, Braxton Collis, Mikhael Collis and Evandar Gifford. He was an amazing father and always gave his children the best of himself. He loved all the time he got to spend with his family, going on a few different trips with them, especially one they took this last year to Legoland and enjoying life to the fullest.

Not only was he a great husband, brother and friend, he was the best uncle to all 15 of his nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Always willing to play like one of the big kids, he will be missed as their fun uncle.

There was a constant drive in Emery to improve and grow, always working toward a better life for himself and his family. He was attending the University of Phoenix and working toward a bachelor’s degree in computer science.

Emery was our personal comedian and the best friend we will ever know. He saw the positive in everybody and every situation. He could always make those around him laugh no matter the circumstance. He was a great example to all on how to be a good person. He loved being in nature, all genres of music, and loved his Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was a giant teddy bear, a hugger, a kisser, and was the one that was always boisterous, but so bubbly and full of life. He sang at the top of his lungs any chance he got and did not care who was watching. Everyone who met Emery wanted to be his friend, and if you knew Emery, you knew how lucky you were. He was kind, gentle and always had a big smile on his face. We will all deeply miss Emery and his fun-loving personality. Enjoy your reunion with mom, until we meet again.

Emery is preceded in death by his mother Cynthia Rene Gifford, Sumpter Lee Bateman (cousin), Keith and Ruth Bateman (grandparents), Bob and Bee Bowles (grandparents), Wayne Elis Gifford (grandfather), Kenneth Gifford (uncle), and Dennis Gifford (uncle).

A viewing will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Ivins LDS Chapel, 260 East 1060 South, Ivins, Utah. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Ivins City Cemetery where he will be placed with his dear mother, Cynthia Gifford.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com Arrangements are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.