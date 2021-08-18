TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Aug. 20-22
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Rouge: Utah Women’s Voices | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Grounded: A Solo Art Show by Torie Denning | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Stephen Bryner | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | The Corset as Art: Past and Present | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Chalk Paint Bring Your Own Project Workshop | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday or Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Spinning Babies Workshop | Admission: $260 | Location: St. George Regional Hospital, 1380 E. Medical Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10-11 a.m. | Free Landscape Workshop: Turf Alternatives | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Water Conservancy District, 533 E. Waterworks Dr., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $50 | Location: Windgate by Wyndham St. George, 144 W. Brigham Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Ramada Cedar City, 1575 W. 200 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-6 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Red Lion Hotel, 850 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Sunday, 7:30-9 p.m. | Full Moon Meditation Sound Bath | Admission: $20-$25 | Location: Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. | Cymbeline | Admission: $45-$55 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Spirit of Polynesia | Admission: $15.99-$49.99 | Location: O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, 144 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. | Richard III | Admission: $13-$80 | Location: Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. | The Pirates of Penzance | Admission: $34-$85 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, 8:30-10:30 p.m. | Disney’s Beauty and the Beast | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Historic St. George Live! | Admission: $3-$5 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. and Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | Ragtime | Admission: $34-$85 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7-9 p.m. | Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella | Admission: $20 | Location: Broadway Bound, 25 N. 300 West, Building C, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7-9 p.m. | Tarzan | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Building, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Disney’s High School Musical | Admission: $23 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Something Rotten! | Admission: $15-$21 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Holy Stromboli | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | The Comedy of Terrors | Admission: $29-$80 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | Intimate Apparel | Admission: $45-$55 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | The Comedy of Errors | Admission: $13-$80 | Location: Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | Coyote Tales | Admission: Free | Location: Ivins City Park, 50 W. 50 North, Ivins.
- Saturday, 8:30-10:30 p.m. | School of Rock | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Back-to-School Glow Party | Admission: $10-$55 | Location: Quail Creek State Park, 472 N. 5300 West, Hurricane.
- Friday, 8-10:30 p.m. | Drive-In Movie Night | Admission: $10 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday, starting at 8:30 p.m. | Movie in the Park: “The Croods 2: A New Age” | Admission: Free | Location: Ivins City Park, 50 W. 50 North, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9-10:30 a.m. | Thunder Junction Train Day Camp | Admission: $7 | Location: Thunder Junction Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:15-10:30 p.m. | Veyo Movie Night in the Canyon: “Jurassic Park” | Admission: $9.50-$12.50 | Location: Veyo Pool & Crawdad Canyon, 287 E. Veyo Resort Road, Veyo.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Music
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Trainwreck | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Nashville Stars Over Bryce Canyon | Admission: $44 | Location: Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill, 110 E. Center St., Bryce Canyon City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Fate Street | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Charlie Kessner | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | Deon Mendenhall | Admission: Free | Location: Kolob Marketplace, 148 N. Kolob Road, Virgin.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Desert Reign | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday and Sunday, 6-8 p.m. | Luke Randall | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Breeze Restaurant, 1275 E. Red Mountain Circle, Ivins.
- Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Mike & Elaine | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Breeze Restaurant, 1275 E. Red Mountain Circle, Ivins.
- Sunday, 7-8 p.m. | Combined Youth Choir | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Friday Dance Night | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: The One & Only, 64 N. 800 East #2, St. George.
- Friday, 9:30 p.m. to midnight | Last Call Club Night at The Grille | Admission: $5 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Southern Utah Libertarian Lunch Meetup | Admission: Free | Location: Blues Katz Rock N Roll Grill, 307 N. Bluff St., St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, 8-9 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 1-9 p.m. | Taylor’s Boats Family Beach Party | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, 3351 S. Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m. | Stand-Up Paddle Board Yoga | Admission: $20 | Location: The Lagoon at Desert Color, 820 W. Akoya Pearl, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Monster Truck Thunder | Admission: $10-$25 | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Cedar Breaks History Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar Breaks National Monument, Highway 143, Brian Head.
