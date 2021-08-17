Letter to the Editor: Water is abundant elsewhere; we need to slow growth here in Southern Utah

Construction in Ivins City, Utah, March 31, 2021 | File photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

OPINION — I’d like to share my letter to Congressman Chris Stewart in response to his Letter to the Editor published July 24 on St. George News. I and many residents I have spoken with feel it’s time to realize that there is not enough water to support the growth we have been experiencing. There are areas with water better suited for growth.

We live in a desert with 8-10 inches of yearly rainfall on average. That is not enough to provide adequate water to support the growth we are experiencing here in St. George. Even with the impoundment of water behind our reservoirs, the growth is not sustainable.

Our way of life here in St. George is changing rapidly due to full-throttle expansion. Water is not the only issue, traffic congestion, crime and changing values are all products of rapid growth. These are of great concern to all of the residents I talk with on a daily basis.

The consensus among most people is we need to slow the uncontrolled growth.

Taking a pause to reassess water, planning and other issues is necessary to retain the exceptional quality of life we enjoy in Southern Utah. There are desirable areas in our country with an abundance of water, enough to sustain residential and commercial growth — Southern Utah is not that place.

Submitted by RONALD L. GAUTSCHI, St. George.

