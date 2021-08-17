July 13, 1931 – 2021

Jerry Brownley Lucky was born July 13, 1931, on his grandparents farm to Earl Asa Lucky and Derry Lambert Lucky. He had many fond memories of spending time on the farm and learned the value of hard work, and how to have fun. He attended high school in Parkersburg, West Virginia, graduating in 1951.

He joined the US Air Force and served as a radar technician during the Korean War. He was sent to Texas, and there he met a beautiful young nurse, Carolyn, whom he married on May 1, 1954, and gained his perfect lifelong partner. They had three sons – Randy (Diane), Wesley and Sean. He completed his college education while working full-time and raising a family, graduating from the University of Texas at Arlington. He was employed by E Systems, then was transferred to the Salt Lake City Montek Division in 1971. He retired after 37 years as the director of quality assurance.

His position allowed him to travel the world, working with various countries on their defense systems, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He and Carolyn moved to St George in 2005 to enjoy the warmer weather and be closer to family.

He had many hobbies, taking up oil painting after his retirement, and entered several paintings in the Washington County fair and various art galleries. He loved to travel and see new places. He talked to all the strangers around him, until they weren’t strangers anymore. He loved his country and talking politics with anyone who would listen. He especially loved spending time with his wife and children, and their families.

He was always ready for a game of cards or a drive to enjoy the surrounding beauty. Just before his 90th birthday, he did a dive into his son’s swimming pool during a backyard barbecue, much to the surprise of all the guests. The family would like to recognize the excellent care he received at Advanced Healthcare and St George Regional Hospital the last weeks of his life.

He will be greatly missed by his wife Carolyn, sons Randy (Diane), Wesley, and Sean; his grandchildren Aaron (Tera), Richard (Charmin), Jamie (Matt) and Kayla (Kirt); and great grandchildren Chris, Dominick, Braden, Brooklyn, Nicolas, Amber, and one more on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jimmy and Denver; and sister, Dixie Lynn.

A celebration of life will take place this fall in Springdale, Utah, at a piece of property he owned and enjoyed for many years. If you would like to be notified of date and time, please let a member of the family know.

