Feb. 15, 1942 – Aug. 8, 2021

Glenn Tracey Bullock passed away on Aug. 8, 2021, at the age of 79. Glenn was born on Feb. 15, 1942, in Rio Tinto, Nevada, to Glenn and Eva Bullock. Because of a sawmill accident shortly before Glenn’s birth, Glenn never knew his father with both arms.

Glenn spent his early life in Idaho, and northern Utah. In high school Glenn played football, basketball and baseball. During this same time, he also met the love of his life – his future wife and mother of his children – Sherry Dean.

Glenn went to BYU on a football scholarship, and in his second year suffered a knee injury that ended his college football career. Glenn and Sherry were wed October of 1961. Glenn Moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, for work and Sherry followed shortly after. Through hard work, Glenn became the largest mechanical contractor in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Together, Glenn and Sherry had many adventures all over the world. Glenn loved to dance, golf and enjoyed parties. He was always up for a good conversation. Glenn and Sherry retired to St George and became members of the Sunriver Community Center.

The Friday prior to Glenn’s passing, Glenn was the life of the party at a Sunriver Dinner and Dance event. Glenn danced like there was no tomorrow. We believe that evening and a final dance with his wife of almost 60 years was the last item on his “Checklist” of life.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Sherry Dean Bullock; his two children, Robin (Brad) Engert and Tracey (Lexi) Bullock; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild (with another on the way).

The Memorial Service is on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, 2 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary with a viewing prior to service at 1:45 pm.

Memorial Services and arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Glenn’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com