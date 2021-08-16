July 13, 1939 – Aug. 13, 2021

W Larry Nelson born July 13, 1939 as Wayne Lawrence Nelson Jr, in Berwyn, Illinois.

He died Aug. 13, 2021 at his home in St. George, Utah. He graduated in 1957 from Beatrice, Nebraska, High School where he was raised and attended the University of Nebraska, in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 1962 with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering.

He is survived by his loving wife and partner of 16 years, Jennifer; sister, Susan Halverson of Lacey, Washington; step-sister, Jane Oeltjen of Beatrice, Nebraska; stepson, Mark Garets of Sacramento, California; step-grandchildren, Morgan Evans and Maxwell Garets, both of portland; and the apple of his eye, Matilda and Maeve, both of Sacramento, California. He is also survived by his niece, Kathleen Kinard (Rob) and grandnieces and grandnephew who we refer to as the quads of Lacey, Washington; and nephew, Michael Halverson (Cristin); and grandnephews, Dylan, Ethan and Wyatt. He was preceded in death by his parents and many long-time friends and extended family.

Larry served in the Air National Guard from 1962 to 1968. As a single man, employers thought he was easy to move around so he lived in many states but mostly Northern California.

Larry was very social and belonged to the Sacramento Tall Club for 30+ years (where he met Jennifer), the 50/50 club of Sacramento, when they were active, and the ‘No Name Ski Club’ for 40+ yrs. From these three groups he made many long-time friends. His passion was flight, designing many planes for fun and helping build a small plane with a friend but never actually building his own, which was a dream. He did have a pilot’s license, and now he is really flying high.

He was a gentle giant and called ‘Too Tall Larry’ by friends. He will be deeply missed by his wife and those who knew him well. He was also referred to as ‘The Nacho Man’ for his typical menu choice.

Graveside funeral will be Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m. at the Tonaquint Cemetery, Saint George, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations at memorymattersutah.org in his memory. Visit www.hughesmortuary.com to leave condolences.