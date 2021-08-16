Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Snow Canyon receiver Jake Hill makes a play against Cyprus in a non-region football game, St. George, Utah, Aug. 13, 2021 | Photo by Aaron Crane, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, Aug. 14-15.

ST. GEORGE — A Salt Lake County jail inmate was transported to Washington County on a $15,000 warrant issued in connection with a 2019 robbery in St. George, where the suspect allegedly assaulted a woman while attempting to take her property.

ST. GEORGE — Plan to visit someone in the hospital? Visitors will need to take note of the updated visitor guidelines that have been instituted by all Intermountain Healthcare facilities, including St. George Regional Hospital, according to a recent press release.

ST. GEORGE — St. George police officers responded to a collision Saturday morning at the intersection of Dixie Drive and Mesa Palms Drive.

ST. GEORGE — In the opening week of the high school football season, all three Region 10 teams that played at home picked up wins Friday night. Snow Canyon and Desert Hills both picked up double-digit wins, while Hurricane withstood a late Richfield rally to win by two points.

CEDAR CITY — A California man who had been charged with multiple misdemeanors after refusing to exit his vehicle and firing a pellet gun out the car window last December was sentenced Aug. 9 to 18 months of probation.

