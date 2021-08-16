Dixie State University to dedicate Campus View Suites II, its largest-ever student housing

Dixie State University is dedicating Campus View Suites II, the institution’s new 140,000-square-foot student-housing complex, St. George, Utah, Aug. 26, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —In celebration of the largest student-housing facility Dixie State University has built in its 110-year history, the institution is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on campus this month.

According to a press release issued by the university, Campus View Suites II will be dedicated at 9 a.m. on Aug. 26 in the building’s courtyard, located near the intersection of 100 South and 1000 East. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, tours will be available of the 140,000-square-foot complex that will offer suite-style living to the 534 students who will call this facility home.

The community is invited and encouraged to attend.

This new facility offers many more students the opportunity to take advantage of living on campus and the associated benefits of increased retention rates, camaraderie with peers and living seconds away from classes and campus resources, Seth Gubler, director of housing and resident life at Dixie State, said in the news release.

“I am so excited to welcome our first class of student-residents as they experience the ‘active learning. active life.’ opportunities available in this beautiful facility,” Gubler said.

The five-floor complex almost doubles the number of students living on campus. Suites will feature shared living space, restrooms and a kitchenette as well as a variety of bedroom options, such as private, shared and semi-private rooms.

Additionally, the facility includes a large courtyard, pickleball courts, an outdoor hammock garden, a fitness room, lounges and community kitchens that offer students various areas to socialize and study, the release states.

The university worked with contractor Layton Construction and architectural firm Method Studio to bring the $45 million self-supported project and start creating a housing precinct on campus. The new complex is adjacent to Campus View Suites I, which added 352 beds to the northeast corner of campus in August 2016.

Even with the addition of Campus View Suites II, all on-campus housing is full for the fall semester. Because some students interested in attending the university are still working to secure housing for the academic year, Dixie State is working to connect those students with local landlords and homeowners with spaces available to rent.

Those renting out properties can connect with students online. For more information about Dixie State University Student Housing, which serves as a bridge between students’ educational and personal lives, visit this website.

