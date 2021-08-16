Oct. 22, 1938 – Aug. 6, 2021

Lawrence “Larry” Eugene Richards, age 82, of Hurricane, Utah, passed away on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at his home in Hurricane. Larry was born on Oct. 22, 1938 in Pueblo, Colorado, to Ellsworth and Zerelda Richards of Walsenburg, Colorado.

Larry graduated from Englewood High School in Colorado and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado. He served eight years military duty in the US Coast Guard Reserve.

On July 1, 1961, he married Ramona “Mona” Jean McFarlin of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Larry was a gregarious conversationalist; he loved to connect with people. He could chat to strangers and friends alike for hours. He was an intellect with an impressive wit and dry sense of humor. His laugh was unique and infectious and will be one of the things missed most about him. His passions were golf, boating, traveling and football. He loved playing fantasy football with his son Kirby and his grandchildren.

Larry and Mona enjoyed many years of RV traveling and adventuring from coast to coast. They visited all the United States except Alaska and Hawaii. Their favorite destinations were Massachusetts to visit the grandchildren and the Maine and Oregon coasts.

Larry is survived by his wife, Ramona; his children, Carrie Richards and Kirby Richards (Bernadette); his five grandchildren, Sean, Kyle, Alex, Alanna and Declan; and his brother Ellsworth (Madelyn) Richards, Jr. of Longmont, Colorado.

Donations in lieu of flowers preferred to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah.