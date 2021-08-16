Police: Driver unaware of new roundabout in Enoch crashes truck, horse trailer

ENOCH — A pickup truck driver who police say did not know about the roundabout under construction in Enoch crashed at that spot early Monday morning.

The incident, which occurred shortly after midnight at the intersection of state Route 130 and Midvalley Road, involved a white Dodge Ram that was pulling a large horse trailer containing seven horses.

Utah Highway Patrol trooper Ryan Horton said the truck had been heading northbound on SR-130, also known as the Minersville Highway.

“The driver was not aware that there was a roundabout here,” Horton told Cedar City News at the scene. “It kind of came upon him quickly and he made evasive action to try and swerve around, but it caused him to overturn.”

Although the pickup truck ended up tipped onto its driver side off to the right side of the unfinished roadway, the still-attached trailer remained upright.

All five occupants of the truck, including the driver, his wife and three children, were able to get out of the truck on their own through a side window. They had reportedly been heading back home to Millard County.

Additionally, all seven horses that were on board the trailer were safely offloaded and transported to a boarding site for the night, Horton said.

There were no serious injuries, either human or equine, Horton added. A Gold Cross ambulance was dispatched to the scene, where medical personnel evaluated the family members; however, it left again without transporting anyone to the hospital.

Horton said at the scene that no citations had been issued but added that the incident was still under investigation.

The pickup truck sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene. Tow truck operators also took care of removing the trailer, which sustained some damage but appeared to still be in working condition.

Access to the roundabout, which already has had detour signs in place redirecting northbound and westbound traffic, was closed off for a couple hours while the scene was cleared. However, traffic in the area was minimal at the time.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

