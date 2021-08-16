‘Our community will be safer’: Man who led Iron County deputies on high-speed chase sentenced to prison

The 5th District Court courthouse building in Cedar City, Utah, June 8, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A 49-year-old man with an extensive criminal history who led deputies on a high-speed chase through a remote area of Iron County in April has been sentenced to prison.

Christopher Floyd Parker was sentenced Aug. 9 to two terms of zero to five years in the Utah State Prison by 5th District Judge Matthew L. Bell.

On April 8, a deputy reported seeing Parker driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with large spools of wire in its bed. According to the probable cause filed in support of Parker’s arrest, when the deputy attempted to stop him to ask him about the wire, Parker failed to pull over, ultimately leading officers on a pursuit that started in the Newcastle area and made its way through nearby rural neighborhoods and farms before he was eventually apprehended.

“Parker showed wanton disregard for the safety of deputies as well as other citizens as he fled over many miles breaking through multiple fences and driving through private fields,” the statement said.

The chase ended up involving several law enforcement officers in multiple vehicles, including a helicopter. At one point during the pursuit, a deputy reportedly fired a round into one of Parker’s truck’s tires to keep him from driving away when he was stopped; however, Parker then took off once more, only to be apprehended a short time later near state Route 56.

Although originally charged with seven crimes, on June 21 Parker pleaded guilty to four charges, all of which were third-degree felonies: two counts of theft, one count of criminal mischief and one count of failure to stop at command of police.

During his Aug. 9 sentencing, Bell ordered that the zero to five year prison term for failing to stop at command of police be served consecutively after those of the other three charges, which are to run concurrently with each other.

Additionally, the court waived more than $38,000 in fines but ordered Parker to pay a total of over $5,000 in restitution to two entities — an internet service provider and one other victim — each of which had property damaged during the incident.

In addition to the spools of wire, other reportedly stolen items found in Parker’s possession included chainsaws, gearboxes and other tools and equipment, investigators said.

Iron County Attorney Chad Dotson said the case warranted strong sanctions in the form of consecutive prison terms.

“Stealing others’ property and fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed chase creates a dangerous situation that we will not tolerate,” Dotson said.

Dotson also noted that Parker’s criminal history spans three decades, dating back to 1991.

“These convictions included his 16th and 17th theft convictions,” Dotson added. “Our community will be safer and its citizens’ property will be more secure with Parker serving time at the Utah State Prison.”

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.