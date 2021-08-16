Emily Jean Gollaher

Feb. 4, 1960 – Aug. 13, 2021

On Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, Mama gained her wings after a short but valiant fight with a terrible illness. She passed peacefully with her husband and daughter at her side.

She came to this earth on Feb. 4, 1960, the beautiful daughter of George and Mazel Huntsman, the sister of Brian, Allen, and Ruth.

As she grew up, she spent a lot of time fishing, hunting, camping and just being in the outdoors with her family. She was a very active kid.

In 1977, she met and fell in love with dad. They were married three and a half weeks later on Sept. 14. They spent the first few months in Mesquite, then moved to St. George where 4 1/2 months after getting married, mom gave birth to a beautiful baby girl.

Their marriage was solemnized in the St. George Temple in 1998, and we became an eternal family.

Mom loved being outdoors with her family and she loved her pets. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her husband Delbert and her daughter Andrea.

There will be a visitation on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, 6 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. A second visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Washington 4th Ward, 82 N. Main Street, Washington, Utah.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Washington 4th Ward Chapel, 82 N. Main Street, Washington, Utah.

Interment will be in the Washington City Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to go online and sign Emily’s guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.