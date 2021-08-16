Feb. 23, 1933 – Aug. 14, 2021

Donald Ray Randall, age 88, passed away Aug. 14, 2021. He was born Feb. 23, 1933, in Enterprise, Utah to Henry and Mary Ida Alger Randall.

He was raised in Enterprise with his four brothers and four sisters. He graduated from Enterprise High School. While working in Las Vegas, farming in Enterprise and getting ready to attend college, he was drafted. After serving our country in the United States Army, he returned home and went to work in Las Vegas.

He married Barbara Ann Cooper (later divorced) in 1958. They were blessed with three children, Donny, Bobby and Mary. Their marriage was latter solemnized in the St. George temple.

Don bought a farm in Beryl, Utah, and spent the next 10 years farming. He sold the farm and moved to St. George, Utah, where he worked for the D.I. Ranch. Don had horse racing in his blood, and it was a very big part of his life. He was instrumental in the building of the Dixie Downs Racetrack. His next 35 years was spent raising racehorses and running Sunset Canyon Ranch.

During this time, he married Joan Bell Park. She brought with her three children, Jill, Joel and Julie, whom he loved as his own. They spent their years racing horses and traveling and spending time with their many grandchildren until she passed away in 2005.

Don was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was currently serving as the ward greeter, which is surprising for how quiet and soft-spoken he was. Don was a member of the St. George Lions where se served as Rodeo Chairman and twice as the Race Chairman.

He served as the Lions Club President and was the Grand Marshall for the Dixie Round Up. He spent eight years on the Horse Racing Commission Board for the State of Utah.

Don was a very loving and generous man. His generosity was shown to many who benefited from his love of gardening. As much as he enjoyed caring for his garden, which included over 100 tomato plants, he loved to share the fruits (or vegetables) of his labor even more.

He also enjoyed spending time hunting, watching rodeos and horse races, and enjoying most mornings with his lifelong friend Lamar Miller.

He is survived by his children, Donny (Kristen) Randall, Bobby (Shauna) Randall, Mary (Chris) Nelson, Jill (Scot) Walter, Joel (Milly) Park, Julie (Rob) Mower; 25 grandchildren; and 53 great-grandchildren with four on the way.

He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings and loving wife Joan of 27 years.

There will be a visitation on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, 5-7 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. A second visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Washington 4th Ward, 82 N. Main Street, Washington, Utah.

The Funeral service will be Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Washington 4th Ward Chapel.

Interment will be in the Enterprise Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to go online and sign Don’s guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.