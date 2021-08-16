13 brands, 1 convenient city block: Find the perfect used car at Stephen Wade Auto Center

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Stephen Wade Auto Center is Southern Utah’s one-stop destination for used cars. Whatever make or model you’re seeking, there’s no better place to find an extensive selection of quality vehicles at competitive prices.

Don’t waste time driving around to different dealerships trying to find the right fit. The Stephen Wade family of dealerships has 13 brands of cars, trucks and SUVs all located in one convenient city block right off the interstate in St. George.

Stephen Wade Auto Center makes buying a used car simple and flexible, saving customers both time and money. You can choose to browse online and finish the paperwork at the dealership, do it all in person or search and buy entirely from the comfort of home.

“A lot of times, you’re in a much better financial position when you purchase a used vehicle,” marketing director Herb Anderson said. “That’s especially true in these market conditions.”

If you’re looking to hit the road with a fresh set of wheels for the last weeks of this summer, now is the perfect time to upgrade and get top dollar for your trade-in. New cars simply aren’t available, and there’s no indication that will change anytime soon. So with consumer demand and used car values skyrocketing, Anderson said there’s never been a better opportunity to leverage your current ride to get into the car you’ve been dreaming about.

“Trade in while you have your car’s value on your side,” he added. “You’re winning on both ends, which isn’t typically the case.”

Stephen Wade Auto Center eliminates the stress and hassle of the typical used car buying experience. That’s just one of many reasons why they recently earned a bevy of ribbons in the Best of Southern Utah contest, including gold in the new car dealership and oil and lube shop categories, along with silver for used car dealership, auto service center and tire store.

Stephen Wade Auto Center offers Southern Utah’s largest selection of used cars, with more than 800 vehicles on the lot at any given time. Anderson said most are priced so well they only stay at the dealership for a week or two.

Not every used car is ready to make the Stephen Wade team, however. Vehicles must pass a rigorous 101-point inspection to ensure they’re worthy of carrying the dealership’s name before becoming available to potential buyers. For added peace of mind, Stephen Wade Auto Center also offers protection and warranty packages to help keep vehicles in top condition.

“We want to make sure our cars stand tall,” Anderson said. “We stand behind the cars we sell.”

Along with sales, Stephen Wade Auto Center provides comprehensive service. Each of their seven service centers is equipped with state-of-the-art technology to assist in repairs, oil changes, tire rotations, brake replacements and much more.

Whether your car needs routine maintenance or major repairs, the factory-trained mechanics ensure the job is performed efficiently and correctly the first time – and with genuine parts. Technicians are up-to-date on the latest service bulletins, recalls, parts changes, warranty issues and service procedures. Just leave your car in their capable hands and take a complimentary shuttle wherever you need to go.

“We’ll drop you off and we’ll pick you up,” Anderson said. “We’ll do anything and everything within our power to make sure you have a positive experience that interferes as little as possible with your day-to-day life.”

Offering the largest selection of new and used vehicles in Southern Utah, Stephen Wade Auto Center features 13 brands with makes and models to fit every lifestyle, all conveniently located on the same block. Over the past 28 years, customers have come to expect quality local sales personnel, service technicians and mechanics and parts specialists to assist with all their automotive needs.

