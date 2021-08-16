2 transported to hospital following crash on St. George Boulevard

ST. GEORGE — Two people were transported to the hospital Monday afternoon when a pair of vehicles collided at the intersection of St. George Boulevard and 600 East.

Officer Eric Trombley with the St. George Police Department said a gray Mercedes C-Class tried to turn onto St. George Boulevard and struck the front of a white Toyota Corolla at approximately 4:45 p.m.

“When they hit, it just threw the car heading west (the Corolla) out of it’s lane,” Trombley said. “It hit the median and threw them across the roadway.”

The Corolla ended up facing the wrong direction on the eastbound side of St. George Boulevard. It was pulled to the side of the road and police funneled traffic into one lane for that part of the boulevard while the vehicle’s occupants were assessed for injuries and the car was towed.

Trombley said two people were injured as a result of the crash, both of which were not wearing seatbelts. The two were transported to St. George Regional Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance, though Trombley said their injuries did not appear life-threatening.

The Mercedes ended up halfway on the north sidewalk of St. George Boulevard with a severely dented hood and a damaged grill and bumper, while the hood of the Corolla was crumpled and its windshield was cracked. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes was issued a citation for failing to yield after a stop sign, and Trombley said that drivers’ impatience often leads to accidents like this.

“There are a lot of accidents on this road (St. George Boulevard),” Trombley said. “A lot of it is just due to people being in a hurry and wanting to get ahead of everything else instead of just waiting for a lull where they can move freely.”

Responders with the St. George Fire Department assisted police and paramedics at the scene of the incident. This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

