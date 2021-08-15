25 year career criminal transported from Salt Lake County Jail on felony robbery warrant

Composite image with background stock photo and overlay of Washington County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Salt Lake County jail inmate was transported to Washington County on a $15,000 warrant issued in connection with a 2019 robbery in St. George, where the suspect allegedly assaulted a woman while attempting to take her property.

On Thursday, 44-year-old Jeffrey Duston Lambert was transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility and booked into jail on several warrants, including a second-degree felony warrant on a robbery case filed in March of last year against Lambert following an investigation that began when officers responded to a residence on a disturbance call in 2019.

According to the report, Lambert was visiting at an apartment when he became angry and was asked to leave. He allegedly became violent, attempted to take a woman’s purse and then pushed her to the ground outside of the residence. Lambert also reportedly lunged at her several times as he was reportedly grabbing at her cell phone, the report states, and then he struck her vehicle multiple times, severely damaging it.

The suspect finally ran off when the woman started screaming for help. Officers were unable to locate Lambert at the time, but a year later the $15,000 warrant he was arrested on was issued. He was also formally charged with second-degree felony robbery and misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief in connection with the incident.

In February Lambert was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon after officers in Draper found a .40 Smith and Wesson in the suspect’s pickup during a trespassing call in February.

Four days later, Lambert had another run-in with officers during a suspicious person call in Salt Lake County, where officers found Lambert asleep in a vehicle parked along the roadway. When the officer walked back to his patrol vehicle with Lambert’s driver’s license, Lambert sped off. The officer found several felony warrants for his arrest. He was later charged with felony failing to respond to officer’s signal to stop and driving on a suspended license. Another warrant was also issued for his arrest in that case.

In another local case, Lambert, who was 41 at the time, was reported by parents trying to lure a small group of 12- to 13-year-old girls into his car with candy sticks in January 2019. The officer noted that Lambert had several previous criminal convictions including criminal mischief and theft. He was arrested and booked into jail.

He was later charged with threats of violence and sentenced to serve 10 days in jail and placed on probation.

Lambert’s 25-year criminal history began in August 1997 following a domestic violence assault arrest and conviction. From there, a review of his criminal history revealed more than 40 criminal cases and hundreds of charges filed against the defendant, a majority of which resulted in convictions in Utah alone.

The defendant was also connected to a 2018 case, one in which he was the purported victim from April 2018. Lambert was allegedly the victim in the attack that took place on Turkey Farm Road involving three defendants, including 24-year-old Kade Shearer – the alleged mastermind behind the attack.

Following Thursday’s arrest, Lambert is scheduled to appear in 5th District Court on Aug. 19, for a warrant review hearing.

