Photo gallery: Severe thunderstorms impact South Central Washington county Saturday evening

A storm advances, as seen from Hurricane, Utah, July 13, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Danielle Nicole, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for south central Washington County until 7:45 p.m.

PICTURE CALL! Got pictures of the storm Saturday night? Send them to us! [email protected]

Expect 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include St George, Washington, Santa Clara and Bloomington, including Interstate 15 between mile markers 3 and 15. and State Route 18 between mile markers 0 and 5.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

