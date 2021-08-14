Drivers, occupants safe in 2 vehicle collision on Dixie Drive

Written by Darren Fraser
August 14, 2021
This Civic was clipped as the driver attempted a right turn from Mesa Palms onto Dixie Drive, August 14, 2021 | Photo by Darren Fraser, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — St. George police officers responded to a collision Saturday morning at the intersection of Dixie Drive and Mesa Palms Drive.

The incident occurred just before 11:30 am. According to police, a white Honda Civic was attempting to make a left turn from Mesa Palms Drive onto Dixie. The driver did not see the red Ford pickup approaching on Dixie.

The driver and passengers in the Ford pickup were not injured in the collision at Mesa Palms and Dixie Drive, August 14, 2021 | Photo by Darren Fraser, St. George News

St. George Police Officer David Blackman said the Ford clipped the back of the Civic. “No injuries, no one’s hurt and everyone’s going home safe,” Blackman said.

There were two occupants in the Civic. An adult male and two juveniles were traveling in the Ford.

The rear of the Civic was badly damaged. The Ford sustained minor damage to the front bumper and the left front tire was undrivable. Both vehicles had to be towed.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

