August 13, 2021

March 23, 1993 – Aug. 8, 2021

Taylor John Burton, age 28, passed away in his home unexpectedly on Aug. 8, 2021. He was born March 23, 1993, in Salt Lake City, Utah. One of the happiest days of his life was February 21, 2021, when Taylor married the love of his life, Catie Williams Burton.

Taylor was raised and lived in Utah all his life. He graduated from barber school gaining the nickname “Burton the Barber.” He also supported his family as a skilled plumber.

Taylor loved life and his family, along with motorcycles and tattoos, he couldn’t get enough of any of them. He gave everything his all, had a smile and a laugh you will never forget, and he lit up every place and person he ever encountered.

Taylor has joined his beloved mother, DeAnna Lynne; niece, Aurora; Grandpa Marty; and Great Grandpa Griggs in heaven. He is survived by his wife, Catie Burton; step-son, Patrick (13), step-son, Ryder (9), step-son Rayce (6); and son, Otto (6 weeks); his sister, Ajia (Neri) Avila; nephew, Zen; niece, Isla; niece, Belin; brother, Tristin Burton; brother, Ryder Burton; father, Laef John Burton; aunt, Lail; aunt, Lacy; stepmom, Ashlin; grandfather, Lyle Burton; grandmother, Lorrell Burton; great-grandma, Loretta Griggs; many beloved cousins:  Stormie, Kenzie, Courtney, Samantha, Lainy, and Landon, just to name a few; as well as many friends, coworkers and acquaintances.

Funeral services will be held privately for the family. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Aug. 14, for all those who wish to come. Please messenger Catie for information.

Taylor will be dearly missed.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.

