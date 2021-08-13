May 12, 1963 – Aug. 10, 2021

Lisa Lea Cameron Wemple, 58, of St. George, Utah returned to her loving Heavenly Father on Aug. 10, 2021. She was born in Lynwood, California to John Cameron and Bonnie Baker Cameron on May 12, 1963, which was on Mother’s Day.

Lisa wore her heart on her sleeve and loved to help others. Once she put on a Christmas dinner for everyone who lived in her apartment complex because a lot of them were alone. In her later years she suffered from mental illness, and it was hard for her to get past the demons that haunted her. She became quite the horse rider. Started out in Western riding and then turning to English hunter/Jumper where she loved to compete. She would spend hours with her horses. She had a love for all animals. She also loved scrap booking and creating photo albums.

Lisa was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints, though her illness kept her from attending her meetings, but she had a real love for her Father in Heaven and her Savior.

She is survived by two children: son, Randy (Liz) Johnson of Fresno, Calif. and daughter, Kayla Duzan of Mesquite, Nevada; her mom, Bonnie Cameron of St. George, Utah; sisters: Kathy (Chris) Jacobs of Fortuna, Calif, Laurie (George) McGee of Washington, Utah; two grandsons: Jaiden Johnson and Noah Duzan; two aunts; two uncles; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her family meant the world to her. She is preceded in death by her father, John Cameron; grandparents; son-in-law, Wes Duzan; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Lisa wishes were to be cremated. Her family will gather for a private graveside service in the Ivins City Cemetery, Ivins, Utah.

Special thanks to NAMI who helped us to understand and deal with mental illness the best we could, the St George Police department for their kind and caring way regarding her death and the wellness checks, and to her apartment manager at the Tabernacle Apts. and to Metcalf Mortuary.

Lisa you will be forever in our hearts. We love you so much.

