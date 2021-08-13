High school boys golf: Crimson Cliffs sets new team record with 14-under score of 270

Crimson Cliffs High boys golf team after posting a team-best score of 270 during Region 10 match at SunRiver Golf Course, St. George, Utah, Aug. 12, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Heinz Kirchhausen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Crimson Cliffs High School boys golf team set a new team record Thursday, winning their weekly region golf match with a blistering score of 270.

The Mustangs’ scorecard total was 31 strokes better than that of runner-up Pine View in the second weekly match of the Region 10 season, which was played at the par-71 SunRiver Golf Course.

The Mustangs posted the top four individual scores of the day, led by sophomore Boston Bracken’s 7-under score of 64. Teammate Haiden King shot a 68, while fellow Mustangs Zach Felts and Kruz Kirchhausen each posted a 69.

The Mustangs weren’t the only Region 10 team to improve on its scores from last week: Cedar shot 303, good enough for third place as a team and 25 strokes better than last week’s effort. Additionally, Snow Canyon managed to cut 15 strokes off its Week 1 total.

“It was certainly nice to have Boston back with the team today,” Crimson Cliffs head coach Cody Felts told St. George News, noting that Bracken had missed last week’s region opener due to another commitment.

“They are a fun group of boys to be around,” Felts added. “They love competing and work really hard, and they played really well today.”

Next week’s Region 10 match is scheduled for Sunbrook Golf Club on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Region 10 boys golf scores

Week 2, SunRiver Golf Course, Aug. 12

Crimson Cliffs, 270. Pine View, 301. Cedar, 303. Desert Hills, 305. Dixie, 309. Hurricane, 322. Snow Canyon, 324.

