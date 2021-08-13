Aug. 21, 1942 – Aug. 12, 2021

Ellen Jean Phillips Derick, 78, passed away Aug. 12, 2021 in St. George, Utah.

Born Aug. 21, 1942. Daughter of Marguerite Fort and Dellas Phillips. Preceded in death by son, Lyndon Avery Derrick and granddaughter, Tiffany Anne Derrick. Survived by her daughters: Lesa Collins, Jada Morgan, Faline Angelo, Taura Derrick; sons: Reudy Derrick, Adrian Derrick, Shawn Derrick, Ryan Derrick, Miles Derrick and Simeon Derrick; and all her beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Ellen will be greatly missed by friends and family.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, Aug. 16, at 1 p.m. at the St. George East Stake Center, 449 South 300 East, St George, Utah. Interment will in the Hurricane City Cemetery, 255 East 600 North, Hurricane, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.