Dianne Elaine Grundmeyer Engel was born Feb. 22, 1946, in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, (yes, Virginia, there really is a Sleepy Eye) to Henry & Bernice Grundmeyer. She lived 75 years and passed away in her home on August 11, 2021, accompanied by loved ones. She married Thomas J. Engel in Alpine, California on Feb. 12, 1988.

Raised in the small town of Sleepy Eye, she attended Lutheran school until High School. She lived in St. Paul (MN), Milwaukee (WI), Fountain Hills (AZ) prior to settling into her forever home in Dammeron Valley, Utah. She made her own clothes and sewed countless charity quilts for others (including animals) in need. As a young woman, Dianne was a biking, horse riding, skiing, and racquet ball enthusiast. She later loved gardening, hiking, walking, and being outdoors, surrounded by nature. She had a love for birds and all creatures great and small. Dianne was also a great lover of her nephews, nieces and grandchildren. She took great pride in spoiling them with love. She was a best friend, secret sharer, sounding board, co-conspirator, and pain in the tush! She was gifted, helping herself and others, to diminish sorrow and increase joy.

Preceded in death by her parents; older brothers: Gary and Charles; and first husband, Neil. She is survived by her second husband, Tom; children: Ben and Jessie; 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brother, Dale; and sisters: Sandy, Linda, and Judy.

The family will be holding a private “life’s celebration” at their residence in Dammeron Valley, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Her cremated remains will be returned to nature by her loving family.

