ST. GEORGE — The kids may be heading back to school, but the heat is still hanging around, so what better place to cool off than Jamba?

“What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke took his friend, Saint George Market founder Indigo Klabanoff, to Jamba’s St. George location to check out their late-summer offerings.

Cool off with Sheldon and Indigo at Jamba in this week’s episode of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

The two started with one of Jamba’s signature menu items, the Vanilla Blue Sky bowl. The base is made from a delicious blend of vanilla coconut milk, almond milk, blue spirulina, pineapples and bananas. Top that with organic granola, strawberries, blueberries and coconut chips for a refreshing and healthy treat.

As Southern Utah’s celebrity menu man, Demke got a backstage pass to a new item that’s not even being offered at Jamba yet: the zero-sugar Bold ‘n Cold Brew. Using agave for a bit of sweetness, Jamba mixes coconut cream and oat milk into a rich cold-brew coffee.

“So beautiful. I’d want to cry if I wasn’t so wired!” Demke enthused.

Klabanoff opted to try the Greens ‘n Ginger smoothie instead. Lemonade, ginger, kale, mangoes and peaches all blended together to perfection.

“It was such a great healthy alternative, but yet it was still really sweet,” she said.

From the bright colors to the fresh, fruity smells and the smiling staff, walking into Jamba is a treat for the senses.

“The people that come in, it’s part of their day,” area manager Todd Jex said. “They can’t wait to come get their little treat or their healthy treat, so I really love it here.”

Whether you’re looking for a bowl, smoothie or shot, stop by Jamba and indulge in a taste of the tropics. Or take advantage of their convenient pickup and delivery options.

What’s on the Menu: Jamba | Sponsored by Camping World.

Resources

Jamba Rimrock Marketplace | Address: 473 S. River Road, St. George | Telephone: 435-359-1305 | Hours: Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Website. Renaissance Square | Address: 646 S. Main St., Cedar City. | Telephone: 435-263-0497 | Hours: Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Website.



