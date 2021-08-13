Upgrade your home with custom interior and exterior lighting design from LightingFX

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Lighting is perhaps the most important element in home design. It plays with perception, creates unique sensations and can completely transform a layout.

Bringing imagination to light, LightingFX takes on residential lighting projects of any size and scale. Owner and installer Michael Ollis is dedicated to illuminating homes across Southern Utah with innovative, customized interior and exterior lighting design.

Ollis and his wife, Danielle, recently moved to Southern Utah from Wyoming and brought the business with them. Working as a licensed electrician since 1998, he witnessed LED technology evolve from a novel idea into the gold standard of residential lighting. He has spent the past nine years crafting a specialty in landscape and accent lighting.

“Years ago, I came to the realization that you can have the prettiest floors, the prettiest paint, the prettiest home, but if you don’t have the right type of lighting, you never get to experience it,” he said.

LightingFX serves all of Southern Utah as well as the Mesquite, Nevada, area installing various types of indoor and outdoor lighting. They’ve helped homeowners beautify their kitchens, bars, bathrooms, backyards, pool decks, walkways, driveways and more. Work is guaranteed for life with a manufacturer’s warranty plus an in-house warranty that covers all of the installed items against failure.

Ollis takes pride in thinking outside the box and bringing new light to old ideas. LED technology is constantly changing and evolving – and therefore, so is LightingFX.

“Whatever you are imagining, we make it a reality,” he said.

Ollis encourages homeowners to reach out for a free assessment to discuss their design goals. He thoroughly enjoys collaborating with each customer to bring their ideas to life and said he’ll never be in a hurry to get the job done.

“At the end of the day, I want my customers to feel like they’ve made a worthwhile investment in their largest investment, which is their home,” he said. “I want them to feel like they’ve trusted the right person to do the job and made a friend in the process.”

Expertly placed lighting adds another dimension to any living space and can bring new energy to a home. The right balance of light and shade creates depth and height to draw attention to its most impressive features.

As a lighting specialist, Ollis promises quality products and service to every customer. He’s not a “jack of all trades” contractor but rather an expert in his field.

“I love following the technology and growing with it,” he said. “I just love what I do, and I think it shows in the work we do.”

If you’ve been thinking about enhancing your home with custom lighting design, the experts at LightingFX can help make it happen. For your free estimate and consultation, visit mylightingfx.com and set the time and date that works best for you.

