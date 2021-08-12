July 31, 1941 – Aug. 10, 2021

Marilyn H. Brown, 80, passed away Aug. 10, 2021. She was born July 31, 1941 in the old McGregor hospital in St. George, Utah, to Merlyn Holt and Alice Jones Holt.

Marilyn grew up in Gunlock, Utah. She Attended kindergarten through sixth grade in a one-room schoolhouse. Then later bused in and attended Woodward Junior High in St. George, Utah. The family moved to LaVerkin, Utah, where she attended Hurricane High School.

This is when Marilyn decided to go out in the world and get a job at the Big Hand café and here is where she met her first husband, Ronald Dean Milliron, with this marriage they had one daughter, Katherine. They later divorced and she married Len Nephi Gibson and they had one daughter, Pamela Gibson. As the years went on, they too divorced.

Marilyn went to work for the first color country newspaper in Hurricane, Utah. Here she met the love of her life, Benjamin Brown. Upon their marriage in 1967, they became partners in crime in many endeavors, they went on to publish the local newspaper and then opened the printing company of Heritage Press in 1977. They met many friends and stayed active in the community. In their spare time they loved to go to their property on Kolob mountain with family and friends.

Marilyn’s family, friends and neighbors were blessed by her exceptional cooking and baking skills. She loved gardening and canning. She also loved to make quilts for her new grandkids. Every chance she got she was wanting to tend the grandbabies, as they were truly the biggest love of her life.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband, Ben Brown; her parents, Alice and Merlyn Holt; a brother, Kim Layne Holt; and nephews: Corey Holt and Tanner Holt. She will be greatly missed by her two daughters: Katherine (Craig) Cline of Washington, Utah and Pamela (Matt) Jessop Of Apple Valley, Utah; and her stepson, Phil (Rita) Brown of San Pedro, California.

Marilyn is also survived by an older identical twin sister of a mere 20 minutes, Carolyn (Farrell) DeMille; sister, Lana Kay (Paul) Nickolaus; brothers: Danny (Wendy) Holt, Brad (Diane) Holt, and Kelly (Kim) Holt; her grandchildren: David (Kaori) Brown, Trent (KJ) Bess, Justin (Julianna) Bess, Kody Bess, Tyson (Amanda) Wilson, Collin (Shakelle) Jessop, Seth Jessop and Lensie Jessop; great grandchildren: Leo Brown, Kyler Bess, Avery Bess, Hannah Wilson, Easton Wilson, Trayden Bess, Rydin Jessop, Charlee Jessop, Olivia Wilson, Lily Bess, Hudson Wilson, McCoy Manwaring, Kutler Manwaring and Raelyn Jessop, Conrad (Felicia) Raven, Dillion Raven; and great-great grandchildren: Uriyah Raven, Autumn Raven and Jaxson Raven.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at noon, with a viewing prior at 11 a.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Interment will be in the Washington City Cemetery, 300 Park View Drive, Washington, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.