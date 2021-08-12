Jan. 26, 1944 – Aug. 9, 2021

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and best friend, Linda Mae Grandbouche, 77, took her final journey home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

She was born on Jan. 26, 1944, to Clifford William Andersen and Helen Marsh in Salt Lake City, Utah. She graduated from West High School in 1962, then married Richard Keith Whitecar, had three amazing children and then later divorced. She married her “Honey,” Kenneth Lee Grandbouche, June 2, 1984, and together they built a life full of adventures, laughter and love.

Linda loved to travel, read, work on puzzles, and was an Elvis fan through and through. Her greatest joy was being around her family, especially the grandbabies. She left us with so many wonderful memories and traditions that will continue to be passed down in her honor.

Linda is survived by her husband, Ken Grandbouche; children, Richard Jr. (Jacque) Whitecar, Kristi Lyn Whitecar (Bret Hiner), Ron (Ann) Whitecar; stepchildren, Shelly (Rob) Aston, Shawn Grandbouche; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Sharon Lems. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Dennis Andersen.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Red Butte Garden Orangerie, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84108 on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity in her name.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.