Man sentenced on automobile homicide for fatal crash in 2020 on Pioneer Road in St. George

ST. GEORGE — The driver involved in a head-on crash on Pioneer Road in March 2020 that left a 90-year-old woman dead appeared for sentencing for automobile homicide on Tuesday – a defendant who had no prior criminal record before the crash.

During a hearing held Tuesday in 5th District Court, 50-year-old Timothy Grover Mace appeared via video for sentencing on one count of automobile homicide – use of handheld wireless device, a class A misdemeanor.

Mace was originally charged with third-degree felony automobile homicide negligence – use of handheld wireless device, a charge that was reduced under the terms of the plea agreement. He pleaded guilty to the charge in November.

The case was filed following a head-on crash on Pioneer Road, reported March 24, 2020 shortly after noon. The crash involved a Buick driven by an elderly woman that was struck by a Dodge Ram 4500 repossession-style tow truck, driven by Mace. The vehicles collided at the blind curve just north of Man O War Road. The driver of the Buick later died at the hospital from her injuries.

The accident reconstruction revealed that Mace crossed over the median and continued across the northbound lane to the shoulder of the roadway, while the Buick driver also veered toward the shoulder to avoid the collision – which placed both vehicles on a collision course.

Investigators obtained footage captured from inside of the truck that “clearly” showed Mace looking down at the cell phone he was holding in his right hand as the truck crossed over into the Buick’s lane of travel, where it struck the passenger car head-on. Two weeks later, Mace was charged in connection with the crash.

During Tuesday’s hearing before District Judge Jefferey C. Wilcox, both sides came to a proposed agreement after speaking to the elderly woman’s family members.

Aric Cramer, defense attorney representing Mace, asked the court to abide by the proposed agreement stipulating a six-month jail sentence, as all parties concurred it would be an appropriate sentence in the case.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, the defendant pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge, as well as two infractions: improper use of center lane and failure to wear a seatbelt. The speeding infraction was dropped.

Prosecutor Eric Gentry represented the state and said the crash was not a result of “an intentional act,” but instead was a situation where the defendant was simply on his cell phone when his truck drifted into a lane and struck the other vehicle.

Despite there being no intent involved, Gentry said, the defendant’s actions still fell under the statute for automobile homicide.

“And so he’s guilty of the crime,” Gentry said.

The prosecutor said the family, who was consulted prior to any decisions being made, said they were in agreement that a six-month sentence was appropriate considering the circumstances surrounding the case. He added that the state’s decision was also based on the fact that Mace had no criminal record prior to the incident,

With that, Gentry said the state did not object to the jail sentence as proposed.

Mace also addressed the court, saying that after speaking with his family and his attorney, he felt it was the best resolution for all concerned.

Wilcox made it clear that his decision to approve the arrangement was based solely on one element.

“The only reason I’m doing this is it sounds like the victim’s family believes it’s decent resolution,” the judge said.

Wilcox then sentenced Mace to serve 180 days in Purgatory Correctional Facility; and once released, he will be placed on 24-months’ private probation and fined $212.

Wilcox said he would not grant any good time in the case, meaning the defendant would be required to serve the entire sentence. Mace was also ordered to pay any restitution as ordered in the case, an issue that would be addressed once the defendant was released from jail.

Cramer requested that his client be given a few days to get his affairs in order before he begins serving his sentence, a request Wilcox approved when he ordered the defendant to turn himself into the jail no later than Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.

