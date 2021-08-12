Race to Terrible’s 3 Southern Utah locations for your chance to win a new Polaris ATV

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Start your engines, Southern Utah! It’s time to enter the upcoming #Race2Terribles sweepstakes for a chance to win a brand new all-terrain vehicle from Polaris.

This summer, Terrible’s is partnering with energy drink giant Rockstar to bring an exciting new giveaway to customers throughout the Utah-Arizona corridor. Terrible’s operates three Southern Utah locations, including a new convenience store in Springdale at the gateway to Zion National Park. The St. George and Washington City sites both have a car wash and are conveniently located along Interstate 15.

“We understand the passion around outdoor recreation in the Southern Utah community,” said Bryan Breeden, vice president of marketing and advertising for Terrible Herbst. “We’re an organization that believes in offering a deliberately different experience to our customers, and this program speaks to that directly.”

The #Race2Terribles kicks off Aug. 2 and will run through Sept. 30. Two participants – one in Arizona and one in Utah – will be randomly selected to win the grand prize of a new Polaris Sportsman 570 ATV.

Join the race by scanning the QR code found on any in-store register at participating Terrible’s locations. The entry page will prompt customers to fill out a brief form with their contact information, then download the free Terrible’s Social House app and enter the weekly keyword. An additional entry method is available on the Terrible’s website.

New keywords will be released every Monday morning at participating Terrible’s convenience stores over the next nine weeks. Keywords are only valid during the week they are assigned to, and each keyword boosts your entry points.

“Show up every week,” Breeden said. “The more entry keywords you have, the better chance you have of being selected.”

No purchase is necessary to win. Start your race at any of the following participating Terrible’s locations:

4655 S. Pioneer Road, St. George.

934 N. Commerce Blvd., Washington City.

593 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.

Breeden expressed gratitude for the community recently voting Terrible’s the top gas station and convenience store in the Best of Southern Utah.

Terrible’s frequently organizes creative deals and giveaways to engage and reward their loyal customers. To celebrate their 60th anniversary in 2019, the company sold gas for 60 cents per gallon at eight different locations over an eight-week period.

“We’re not just your average convenience store and car wash organization,” Breeden said. “We like to have a little bit of fun with the customers that shop with us.”

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Terrible’s was founded by Jerry Herbst in 1959 and remains a family-owned business managed by his three sons. The company operates 148 convenience stores and more than 60 car washes across Utah, Nevada, Arizona and California, as well as five casinos.

Terrible’s continues to grow its presence in Southern Utah with ongoing promotions, sweepstakes and philanthropic efforts. With a storied history throughout the Southwest stretching back decades, Breeden said the company is known as the place locals go to fuel up for their next adventure.

“We believe in giving back to the communities which we serve,” he added. “We look forward to offering more exciting, engaging and fun programs in the local market.”

Visit the Terrible’s website to find out more about the #Race2Terribles.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

