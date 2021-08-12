State Bank of Southern Utah invites submissions to calendar photo contest; win a $100 cash prize

Stock image | Photo by Dani_Fotografo /iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Calling all shutterbugs! State Bank of Southern Utah is seeking gorgeous landscape photos for a commemorative calendar showcasing the beauty of the area.

“We think we live in one of the most beautiful spots in the world,” Senior Vice President Tyler Brown said. “We want to show it off and share the talent of some of our local photographers.”

Southern Utah is a treasure trove of epic scenery. What captures your interest? Perhaps it’s the sandstone spires of Bryce Canyon, the towering cliffs of Zion or a unique trail off the beaten path. Submit your best images of the area to be judged for entry into the calendar. Your photo could win a cash prize and be seen by thousands of customers.

State Bank of Southern Utah produces a handful of calendars that customers have come to love over the years, including Western-themed illustrations and Utah landscape images. However, Brown said this is the first time they’ve chosen to focus exclusively on the beauty of Southern Utah. And what better way to celebrate the area’s unique scenery than with a collection of photos taken by locals?

“We know there’s tons of closet photographers that have great images,” he added.

Entries will be accepted until Sept. 1. Photographers may submit up to three photos and must own the rights to all images. To enter, download the submission form and email the completed document along with your images to [email protected].

After all submissions have been received, a committee will review the images and choose the best 12 for publishing. The top three photos will also win cash prizes of $100, $50 and $25, respectively.

The calendar will be produced locally by ImagePro Printing in Cedar City. Pick up a copy at State Bank of Southern Utah branches starting in late November.

Along with beautifying homes and offices across Southern Utah, Brown hopes the calendar will inspire locals to get outside and explore the area’s many natural wonders. Lush forest, arid desert, colorful cliffs, pristine lakes – there’s plenty to see beyond the iconic landscapes of the national parks.

“There’s all these hidden gems that are around us,” he said, adding that he’s still finding new places to discover after living in Utah for more than 50 years.

State Bank of Southern Utah operates more locations than any other financial institution in the area and has flourished by focusing on the needs of its customers. Brown said the bank was founded with a mission to empower individuals and businesses to take control of their financial destiny, therefore elevating the quality of life for everyone in Southern Utah.

Serving the community since 1957, State Bank of Southern Utah is the only locally owned, operated and headquartered financial institution. The bank holds more than $1.9 billion in assets and operates 16 branches across 14 cities and towns – Cedar City, Circleville, Delta, Escalante, Fillmore, Gunnison, Hurricane, Kanab, Orderville, Parowan, Richfield, Santa Clara, St. George and Tropic – with another location coming soon in Washington City.

For more information about State Bank of Southern Utah, visit their website. The bank is an equal housing lender and member of the FDIC.

