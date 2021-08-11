Cox Trucking rolls out new increased pay plans, fleet options to meet driver needs; apply online now

Cox Trucking on the move along I-15 in Southern Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Parke Cox Trucking, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Parke Cox Trucking recently announced the new “Pick Your Pay” promotion with increased pay plans to attract Southern Utah’s best Class A drivers and keep them for the long haul.

Cox Trucking senior management spent many hours coming up with a mix of pay plans and fleets to attract drivers that may have gone a different direction in the past. Furthermore, the company has just invested over $300,000 directly into current driver salaries.

“This is a very tight market for drivers, and you have to be competitive,” president and co-owner Don Cox said. “With the new ‘Pick Your Pay’ plan, we will work directly with the driver to find out what’s most important to them – money? home time? equipment? – and then put together a plan that works for that driver.”

The Cox Trucking fleet and pay plan rollout is designed to have something for everyone. If drivers want miles and more money, they will be paid based on their individual performance. If drivers want guaranteed pay and home time, there’s a plan for that.

Plans are designed to fit drivers’ needs. Because Cox Trucking understands someone may not want to leave their current position and lose valuable PTO or vacation time, they allow “tenure transfer,” which will roll a driver with tenure at their current employer into Cox Trucking’s PTO and safety plan.

Recently, Cox Trucking announced the following new fleets and changes to existing fleets now hiring in the Southern Utah market:

Flex Fleet: Guaranteed weekly pay with daily bonus opportunities.

Slip Seat: Home daily and off two days per week. Drivers are paid for their performance by the mile.

OTR: Cox Trucking runs through 48 states but mostly in the 11 Western states and along Interstate 15. Drivers are out 7-10 days with a two-day reset. Big increases in CPM.

Flatbed: Paid CPM with bonus opportunities over 9,000 miles per month. Big increases in CPM. All Conestoga trailers.

Local: Home daily and weekends in most cases. Big increases in daily rate pay with bonus opportunities.

Each fleet has its own pay plan and home time options. Some fleets are full or almost full, so don’t wait to call to get all the details.

The Cox Trucking story

Cox Trucking is a three-generation family-owned business with roots in St. George. Founder Parke Cox and his wife, Emily, bought their first truck in crates in Ohio in 1947, assembled it and drove it back to Southern Utah, thus launching the company.

Cox celebrated his 100th birthday on June 25. And for nearly 75 of those years, Cox Trucking has served the St. George area in freight and employment. They love to support the community by hiring drivers who live in their hometown. The company is big enough to have Fortune 100 customers yet small enough to know every driver by name.

“We encourage you to come sit down with one of us and talk about your options. If you have looked at us before and it wasn’t right, give us the chance to talk again,” chief operating officer Brecken Cox said. “Bring your W-2 or your miles and let us see if we can better your world. If not, we shake hands, and it was nice to get to know you!”

Apply online here and learn more about Cox Trucking at their website or by calling 435-628-0886.

Parke Cox Trucking | Address: 4250 S. River Road, St. George | Telephone: 435-628-0886 | Website.

