Cedar City ‘Back to School Bash’ to connect families with resources, collect supplies for students

CEDAR CITY — The Cedar City Chamber of Commerce Non-Profits Group is hosting its inaugural “Back to School Bash” on Saturday at Cedar City’s Main Street Park.

Organizers say the purpose of the event is to increase family attachment by providing bonding opportunities and help connect families to local nonprofit resources, including youth and family services. The free event will also provide people with an opportunity to donate school supplies to local children in need, including those affected by the recent flooding.

The Back to School Bash runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes free lunch and cotton candy (while supplies last), school supplies, activities, games and inflatable play structures. Additionally, the Orchestra of Southern Utah is scheduled to perform live from noon to 1 p.m. All Iron County families and students are invited to attend. Those who are able to donate school supplies to ensure that all Iron County students have what they need for the upcoming year are invited to help with the “Stuff the Bus” campaign to provide supplies to local students in need. Donations can also be dropped off starting Wednesday at the bus, which will be parked at Main Street Park from 4-6 p.m. each day leading to the event. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page or contact organizer Kaleigh Bronson-Cook at kaleigh@canyoncreekservices. org.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.