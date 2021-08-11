Boil order issued for portion of Cedar City after possible E. coli contamination detected

Point of view shot of a man pouring a glass of fresh water from a kitchen faucet | Photo by Naumoid/iStock/Getty Images Plus

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City officials have issued a boil order for culinary water users who live in the southeast portion of the city.

Samples collected Monday showed possible E. coli contamination, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning, which was also posted on the city’s social media accounts, including the city Facebook page.

“We are currently flushing and testing the system today and will continue to do so until a 100% negative test result returns,” the statement said.

At 12:45 p.m., city water superintendent Robbie Mitchell told Cedar City News the flushing process has been completed and testing is under way.

The affected area is east of Main Street between 200 South and Shurtz Canyon Drive.

Residential and business customers directly along either side of Main Street, including restaurants, grocery stores and other commercial businesses, use a system with a different water source and are not affected, Mitchell confirmed.

Residents who live in the affected area are advised to boil their tap water before drinking it or use bottled water.

City officials said they will issue another notification when the system has been cleared and the boil order has been lifted.

This is a developing story.

