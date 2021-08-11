Local auto group presents check for over $30K to Washington County Search and Rescue

ST. GEORGE — Representatives from the Findlay Auto Group presented Washington County Search and Rescue a check for $30,711 last Thursday, which represented the proceeds from an annual charity golf tournament held in June.

“This year the results were outstanding,” said Dave Gourley, general manager of Findlay Subaru. “They were double what we’ve done in any other year.”

Washington Chief Deputy Nate Brooksby and Washington County Undersheriff James Standley accepted the check on behalf of the organization.

“We want to thank Dave and Findlay Auto Group,” Brooksby said. “This is the 11th year, and as of last year, we totaled everything and you’ve donated about $95,000.”

Brooksby said the donations help the organization, which is largely staffed by volunteers who buy much of their own equipment.

Brooksby then presented Gourley with a framed letter.

“It basically says that in the last 10 years, every search and rescue they (volunteers) have been on, you guys have played a part in that because of your donations and dedication. So we wanted to express our gratitude,” Brooksby said.

The Washington County Sheriff Department Search and Rescue team is largely composed of volunteers who spend their time aiding and assisting the Washington County Sheriff Department in locating lost individuals.

Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darrell Cashin, the Sheriff’s Office liaison to the county search and rescue team, gave their annual report in January to the Washington County Commission and said the team had seen an all-time high number of calls in 2020. The total calls were 174 – an almost 40% increase from 2019 – and nearly 7,100 volunteer hours.

Cashin previous told St. George News that hikers not being prepared for a venture into the wilderness is a common reason the county’s search and rescue team gets called out, adding that people don’t dress warmly enough in the cooler months or forget to take an adequate amount of water in the heat of the summer, among other failures in preparation.

