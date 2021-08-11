Local auto group presents check for over $30K to Washington County Search and Rescue

Written by Darren Fraser
August 11, 2021

ST. GEORGE — Representatives from the Findlay Auto Group presented Washington County Search and Rescue a check for $30,711 last Thursday, which represented the proceeds from an annual charity golf tournament held in June.

Members of Washington County Sheriff Department’s Search and Rescue receive a donation from the Findlay Auto Group, St. George, Utah, Aug. 5, 2021 | Photo by Darren Fraser, St. George News

“This year the results were outstanding,” said Dave Gourley, general manager of Findlay Subaru. “They were double what we’ve done in any other year.”

 

Washington Chief Deputy Nate Brooksby and Washington County Undersheriff James Standley accepted the check on behalf of the organization.

“We want to thank Dave and Findlay Auto Group,” Brooksby said. “This is the 11th year, and as of last year, we totaled everything and you’ve donated about $95,000.”

Brooksby said the donations help the organization, which is largely staffed by volunteers who buy much of their own equipment.

Brooksby then presented Gourley with a framed letter.

“It basically says that in the last 10 years, every search and rescue they (volunteers) have been on, you guys have played a part in that because of your donations and dedication. So we wanted to express our gratitude,” Brooksby said.

The Washington County Sheriff Department Search and Rescue team is largely composed of volunteers who spend their time aiding and assisting the Washington County Sheriff Department in locating lost individuals.

In this May 2020 file photo, the Washington County Search and Rescue team responds to the report of an injured woman at Gunlock State Park, Washington County, Utah, May 2, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St.

Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darrell Cashin, the Sheriff’s Office liaison to the county search and rescue team, gave their annual report in January to the Washington County Commission and said the team had seen an all-time high number of calls in 2020. The total calls were 174 – an almost 40% increase from 2019 – and nearly 7,100 volunteer hours.

Cashin previous told St. George News that hikers not being prepared for a venture into the wilderness is a common reason the county’s search and rescue team gets called out, adding that people don’t dress warmly enough in the cooler months or forget to take an adequate amount of water in the heat of the summer, among other failures in preparation.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Darren Fraser is from California (though we do not hold that against him). He worked as a reporter, then editor, for two weeklies in northwest Iowa before trying his hand at TV news writing in Des Moines. Darren has written extensively on behavioral health issues and on legislation pertaining to these issues. When not at the News, he enjoys playing the bass, watching the Dodgers and Montreal Canadiens and suffering from self-induced migraines as a result of trying—fruitlessly—to understand German philosophy.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!