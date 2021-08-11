Crash near Toquerville brings I-15 to a standstill

An RV is in flames, bringing traffic to a standstill on Interstate 15 near Toquerville, Utah,. Aug. 11, 2021 | Photo by Clint Chaston, St. George News

TOQUERVILLE — A crash involving a produce truck and a recreational vehicle shut down both sides of Interstate 15 near Toquerville on Wednesday afternoon, disrupting travel along the main thoroughfare between St. George and Cedar City.

The crash, which took place around 4:50 p.m., near milepost 31, left the RV in flames and multiple fire agencies racing to put the fire out.

By 6 p.m., one lane of the southbound side of I-15 was reopened. The remaining lanes on both sides of the interstate remained closed and were expected to stay so into the night, Officer Tiffany Atkin, with the St. George Police, said in a statement.

A neighbor near the site of the crash described to St. George News seeing flames and a black tower of smoke sailing into the air. With the interstate at a standstill, truckers were seen getting out of their vehicles and talking on their phones.

By 6:15 p.m., some vehicles on the northbound side were starting to be moved through.

This report is based on statements from police, emergency personnel or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

This is a developing story.

