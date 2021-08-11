Dec. 7, 1938 – Aug. 10, 2021

Carol Stapley Kemple, 82, passed away Aug. 10, 2021, at her home in St. George, Utah. She was born Dec. 7, 1938, in Toquerville, Utah, to Woodrow Williams Stapley and Neta Smith Stapley. She spent her childhood in Toquerville, except for a short time during World War II when her family moved to Long Beach, California, where her dad worked for Douglas Aircraft Company. She attended elementary school in Toquerville and high school in Hurricane, Utah, where she graduated from in 1956. She then attended Dixie Jr. College in St. George.

Carol married Jim Kemple on May 18, 1957, in the St. George Temple. For their honeymoon they traveled to Beeville, Texas where Jim was stationed as an Air Traffic Controller for the U.S. Navy.

When Jim was discharged from the Navy they moved to St. George where their first child, Sherri Ann was born. Soon after they moved to San Jose, California, where Jim was employed by the Civil Aeronautics Administration as an Air Traffic Controller. About a year later, they moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where Linda Kaye, James Edward, Jr., David Allen and Shawn Andrew were born. Some years later they moved to Tucson, Arizona, then back to Las Vegas for a total of 28 years. After Jim retired from FAA they moved to St. George, Utah.

Carol worked for The Boy Scouts of America, Christensen’s Store and Total Lighting Concepts in St. George.

Carol has a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many leadership positions including Ward Relief Society Counselor and President, Teacher and Visiting Teacher, Stake Relief Society Counselor and Secretary, Ward Primary Counselor, Teacher and Stake Primary Teacher, Young Women’s Counselor and Teacher, Ward Librarian, and compassionate service leader. She also served as a Cub Scout Den Leader.

Carol was a long-time member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She served as Captain of the Fort Pearce Camp and was the President of the Washington Company DUP. She loved the histories and stories about the pioneers of the Church and working at the DUP Museum.

Dear to Carol’s heart is the “Christmas Box Angel“ monument, Angel of Hope in honor of children who have passed on to the other side. The monument is located at Spilsbury Mortuary where she attended the memorial service each year.

Carol loved to travel with family and friends. For her 25th wedding anniversary they celebrated in Hawaii, and on her 50th wedding anniversary the family went on a cruise to Ensenada Mexico. She also enjoyed the cruises to Panama and Alaska. She loved the Church History trips to New York where she visited the Statue of liberty, Niagara Falls. Also, to Canada, Historic sites at Palmyra and the pageant at Hill Cumorah. Other trips took them to Washington, DC, North Carolina, and to the Graceland Estate in Memphis, Tennessee.

Carol is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Sherri (Steve) Davis, Linda (Mark) Martin, Jimmy (Stephanie) Kemple, Jr., and Shawn (Sarah) Kemple; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; sisters, Juaneta (Ron) Jones and Ellen (Len) Dziurman; and brother, Darwin (Joyce) Stapley. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, David; and grandson, Michael Davis.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 11 a.m., with a visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the Bloomington Hills Stake Center, 1130 East Brigham Road, St. George, Utah. Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the LDS Missionary Fund or Perpetual Education Program Fund.

