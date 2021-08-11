TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Aug. 13-15
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Rouge: Utah Women’s Voices | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Grounded: A Solo Art Show by Torie Denning | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday, 5-7:30 p.m. PDT | Palette & Pour Party | Admission: $30 | Location: Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Stephen Bryner | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | The Corset as Art: Past and Present | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Second Saturday at SUMA: Utah Rocks | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 1-3 p.m. | Creative Art Spa: Dream Boards & Brunch | Admission: $44 | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to noon | Mastering Peace: Guided Sound Meditation Meetup | Admission: $11 | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. | Cymbeline | Admission: $45-$55 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Electric Comedy Presents: Willie Macc & Friends | Admission: $25-$30 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. | Richard III | Admission: $13-$80 | Location: Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. | The Pirates of Penzance | Admission: $34-$85 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, 8:45-10:30 p.m. | The Count of Monte Cristo | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Historic St. George Live! | Admission: $3-$5 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. and Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | Ragtime | Admission: $34-$85 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7-9 p.m. | Tarzan | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Building, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7-9 p.m. | Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella | Admission: $20 | Location: Broadway Bound, 25 N. 300 West, Building C, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Simon Fest Presents: Daddy Long Legs | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | The Comedy of Terrors | Admission: $29-$80 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | Intimate Apparel | Admission: $45-$55 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-11 p.m. | Electric Comedy Night | Admission: $15-$30 | Location: Zion Cliff Lodge, 620 N. Juniper St., Hildale.
- Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | The Comedy of Errors | Admission: $13-$80 | Location: Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:45-10:30 p.m. | Disney’s Beauty and the Beast | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, starting at 8:29 p.m. | Movie in the Park: “Rudy” | Admission: Free | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Movie in the Park: “The Croods” | Admission: Free | Location: Ivins City Park, 50 W. 50 North, Ivins.
- Saturday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. | Sensory Saturday Exploration | Admission: $5 | Location: Thunder Junction All-Abilities Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Iron County Back to School Bash | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street Park, 200 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free Comic Book Day | Admission: Free | Location: Comics Plus, 348 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30-11:15 p.m. | Cedar City Lantern Festival | Admission: $3 | Location: Lake at the Hills, 2090 W. Royal Hunte Drive, Cedar City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Music
- Friday, 8-10 p.m. | Utah Symphony in Kanab | Admission: Free | Location: Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Kid & Nic Show | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Mike & Elaine | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Breeze Restaurant, 1275 E. Red Mountain Circle, Ivins.
- Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | Utah Symphony in Hurricane Valley | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center Park, 100 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: Free | Location: Kolob Marketplace, 148 N. Kolob Road, Virgin.
- Saturday, 8:30-11 p.m. | Charlie Kessner | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5562 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Reality Check | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Mike & Elaine | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Breeze Restaurant, 1275 E. Red Mountain Circle, Ivins.
- Sunday, 6-8 p.m. | Luke Randall | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Breeze Restaurant, 1275 E. Red Mountain Circle, Ivins.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9:30 p.m. to midnight | Last Call Club Night at The Grille | Admission: $5 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, starting at 9 p.m. | The Big ’80s Party featuring DJ Bueller | Admission: $5 (18+ only) | Location: Blues Katz Rock N Roll Grill, 307 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 to 11 p.m. | Benefit Concert to Honor Officer Adam Ashworth | Admission: $10-$15 | Location: Sugar’s, 929 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, starting at 7 a.m. | Hoka & SG Running Center Demo | Admission: Free | Location: Crimson Cliffs High School, 4430 S. Crimson Cliffs Way, Washington City.
- Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. | Snow Canyon Cross-Country Color Run | Admission: $10-$45 | Location: Snow Canyon High School, 1385 Warrior Way, St. George.
- Saturday, 8-9 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 6:30-8 p.m. | Bowling Pin Shoot | Admission: $7 | Location: Rowdy’s Range, 610 N. Industrial Road, St. George.
