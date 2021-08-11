Fundraising color run supports young athletes on Snow Canyon’s cross-country team

2020 Snow Canyon Cross-Country Color Run team fundraiser, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Paradise Canyon Eye Care, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you’ve never tried a color run, what are you waiting for? On Saturday, everyone is invited to break a sweat for a great cause – helping young athletes pursue cross-country running despite financial difficulties.

The third annual fundraising color run in support of the Snow Canyon High School cross-country running team promises fun for the whole family. Join a crop of talented young runners on home turf. Come dressed in white and leave covered in color.

Event organizer Theresa Fife started the color run in 2019. Her family of runners includes three kids on the Snow Canyon middle and high school cross-country teams. She was inspired to create a fundraising event after learning about a student who wanted to join the team but didn’t have enough money for after-school sports.

The color run helps provide an opportunity for motivated students with limited financial resources to continue developing their athletic and social abilities. Fife said that running competitively and being part of a team have taught her son invaluable life skills.

“Cross-country helps develop characteristics in young athletes that a lot of other programs don’t,” she said. “The color run is a great way to introduce the community to cross-country and what running can do for people.”

With the support of the community, the past two color runs have each raised about $1,300 for the Snow Canyon middle and high school cross-country programs. The money is used to aid individual athletes in need of equipment and uniforms as well as covering team expenses. This year, the team will travel to California and Arizona to compete in large regional meets, an opportunity that Fife said isn’t always guaranteed due to limited funding.

“These kids shouldn’t be missing out on these amazing opportunities because they can’t afford it.”

The color run welcomes all ages and fitness levels. Participants may jog, walk or stroll the 1-mile and 5K courses, which follow the same route the cross-country team uses for meets. It begins by the football field, runs around the school, down through the nearby wash, up to the city park and back around.

Registration opens at 8 a.m., and the color run will begin at 8:30 a.m. The cross-country team will be holding a time trial before the race, and participants are welcome to arrive early and watch. The kids will be then posted at several stations along the course waiting to blast runners with color.

“Adding color to a race makes it a lot more fun,” Fife said. “The cross-country team has a blast throwing the color on all the participants.”

The event costs $10 per person or $45 per family (up to six immediate family members). Only cash will be accepted. The registration fee includes one packet of color per person, and additional color packets will be available for $2 each while supplies last. All participants will be entered to win a drawing for prizes donated by local businesses.

For more information, call Fife at 435-703-5101 or email [email protected].

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

