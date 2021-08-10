June 28, 1949 – Aug. 3, 2021

Tanna Mary Garner Bowler, 72, went home on Aug. 3, 2021, at 5:18 p.m. She was born June 28, 1949, to Dorothy Adeana Veils Garner and Charles Allen Garner in Butte, Montana.

In 1955, the family moved to Salt Lake City where Tanna and her two younger brothers grew and finished their education. Tanna later moved to St. George, where she met, fell in love with, and married Randall H. Bowler on Nov. 29, 1974.

She was patient holding down the fort while Randall was an engineer on Burlington Northern and then attended three different military schools. She was so proud of him always. They were together 47 wonderful years. Those years were spent laughing with her family, watching Gayle play school basketball and Kandy in Jazz.

We camped on Kolob mountain every Fourth of July we could. She loved arrowhead hunting in that cool, clean air. Our mommy loved listening to music and singing, she had such a beautiful voice. She loved living in Washington State and telling us stories about Bigfoot.

She always had so much fun at 4H camp with us, watching Kandy barrel race, and scaring the boys with ghost stories around the campfire. She was exactly what we asked for; we thanked God everyday for her.

She is survived by her loving husband Randall; her three daughters, Gayle Carpenter, Kandy Bowler (Mark Quinn) and Patricia Bowler (Timothy Roberts); her 10 grandchildren, Levi, Michael (Elissa), Mercadies, Makyla, Jr. (Shalyn), Randy, Jaycie, Daniel, Elijah and Jakobe’; her 11 great-grandchildren, Raees’, Tonya, Khloe, Levi, Dominix, Dante, Dohlia, Damon, Adilyn, Raylyn, Jovanney and Emilliano; two brothers and one sister, Mel Bowen (Myrna), Jerry Garner and Ester Miller.

We would like to thank Dixie Regional for keeping our mommy comfortable as she went home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Charles Garner; three brothers and one sister, Moon, Raymond Bowen, Peter Garner and Janet Bowen.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:

Kandy Bowler, 232 N. 100 E., La Verkin, Utah, 84745 or

Patricia Bowler , 218 N. 100 E., La Verkin, Utah, 84745.

We will be having a “Celebration of Life,” Aug. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Toquerville Park.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Family and friends are invited to sign Tanna’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.