‘I can hardly look anyone in the eye’: St. George’s homeless feel shame in the conservative culture

ST. GEORGE —Sitting in the shade at a picnic table outside the Switchpoint shelter in St. George, Jerry hangs his head in his hands.

The 53-year-old Chicago transplant never imagined he’d find himself staying in a homeless center. He has a full-time job as a supervisor at Dean Foods and isn’t struggling financially. He doesn’t have a criminal record or abuse substances.

But when his landlord sold the town home he was leasing in June with just 15 days of notice, he couldn’t immediately find a new place to live in St. George’s tight rental market.

A Google search led him to Switchpoint.

“It’s very embarrassing,” said Jerry, who asked that his full name not be used because he hadn’t disclosed his living arrangements to his employer or to others he knows. “I’ve had a successful career and life. I’ve had a great life. This is like the lowest low. I can hardly look anybody in the eye, quite frankly.”

