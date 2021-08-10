Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah to host annual ‘Restoration Gathering Powwow’ in Cedar City

Participants at a previous Restoration Gathering Powwow hosted by the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, Cedar City, Utah, date not specified. | Screenshot courtesy of Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah will host its 41st annual “Restoration Gathering Powwow,” scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Cedar City.

Patrick Charles, who is helping organize the event, said he and other tribal members are expecting to see large numbers of attendees this year, in terms of both participants and spectators. This is the first such event in two years, as 2020’s scheduled event was canceled due to COVD-19.

“There are very few other powwows happening,” Charles told Cedar City News. “We are excited to have the opportunity to hold it this year.”

“Get your vaccination, wear your mask and stay safe so that we can see you all again next year,” Charles added.

The weekend’s centerpiece events will be the three main dance sessions, with contests and dance specials occurring at each. Those sessions are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Friday, and at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free and the public is invited to come watch.

Other associated events scheduled throughout the weekend include a handgame tournament, a spirit run relay race, and a pageant. Note: the softball tournament that was originally scheduled has been canceled.

Event details

What: Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah’s 41st annual “Restoration Gathering Powwow.”

When: Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13-14.

Where: 440 North Paiute Drive, Cedar City.

Additional information: Visit the tribe’s website , Facebook page , or call 435-586-1112

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.