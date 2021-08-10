2021 municipal primary election results for Iron, Washington counties

ST. GEORGE — The candidates vying for mayoral and council seats across Iron and Washington counties this election cycle have been narrowed to two candidates per seat where applicable. What follows are the results of the Tuesday’s primary election results.
Cities in Iron County saw primaries for council seats include Cedar City and Parowan. Voter participation in Cedar City and Parowan is also estimated to be at 24% and 41.5% respectively.
In contrast, multiple Washington County municipalities held primaries for mayoral and council races. St. George and Washington City, the county’s two biggest city’s, saw the most candidate’s eliminated from their prospective races. With the exception of Leeds and Virgin which have yet to be reported, Washington County saw an overall voter participation rate of 27%.
Results of elections for seats on the New Harmony Valley and Northwestern fire special service district boards are also featured below.
Results will be posted and updated as they are made available. These are also the preliminary results and will not be certified as official until a later date.
The general election will be held Nov. 2.
Iron County
Cedar City
City Council (two seats)
|R. SCOTT PHILLIPS
|2,432
|36.05%
|CARTER WILKEY
|1.065
|15.79%
|RONALD RIDDLE
|1,535
|22.75%
|MARK MUMFORD
|677
|10.04%
|DEREK MORTON
|1,037
|15.37%
Parowan
City Council (two seats)
|DANNY EYRE
|201
|13.47%
|SHARON DOWNEY
|267
|17.90%
|DAVID M. HARRIS
|281
|18.83%
|JAMES M. HARRIS
|285
|19.10%
|ROCHELL TOPHAM
|62
|17.56%
Washington County
Apple Valley
Mayor
|DINA MASON WALTERS
|150
|(60.98%)
|WALTER E. JOSEY
|27
|(10.98%)
|FRANK G. LINDHARDT
|69
|(28.05%)
Town Council race (two seats)
|DEBBIE KOPP
|109
|(23.34%)
|ROBIN L. WHITMORE
|96
|(20.56%)
|ANNE S. BEDDO
|25
|(5.35%)
|RICHARD OSOSKI
|39
|(8.35%)
|MARGARET OSOSKI
|42
|(8.99%)
|KEVIN LEE SAIR
|109
|(23.34%)
|MARTY LISONBEE
|47
|(10.06%)
Hurricane
City Council (two seats)
|TRAVIS R. CHRISTIANSEN
|681
|(12.46%)
|V. DOUGLAS HEIDEMAN
|936
|(17.13%)
|BRIAN HAWKINS
|805
|(14.73%)
|DAVID M. HIRSCHI
|1346
|(24.63%)
|DARIN D. LARSON
|652
|(11.93%)
|KEVIN D. THOMAS
|1045
|(19.12%)
Ivins
City Council (two seats)
|PAUL BRYSON
|350
|(8.77%)
|LANCE ANDERSON
|1055
|(26.43%)
|MIKE SCOTT
|1314
|(32.92%)
|CHEYNE C. MCDONALD
|763
|(19.11%)
|DEREK A. LARSEN
|510
|(12.78%)
LaVerkin
City Council (two seats)
|PATRICIA WISE
|165
|(18.97%)
|AARON “BURR” RASMUSSEN
|94
|(10.8%)
|RAY JUSTICE
|214
|(24.6%)
|RICHARD M. HIRSCHI
|193
|(22.18%)
|BLAIR GUBLER
|204
|(23.45%)
Leeds
Mayor
Springdale
Mayor
|BARBARA BRUNO
|84
|(36.84%)
|MARK CHAMBERS
|91
|(39.91%)
|MELANIE A. MADSEN
|21
|(9.21%)
|ADAM HYATT
|32
|(14.04%)
St. George
Mayor
|WOODY WOODBURY
|2096
|(15.49%)
|MICHELE RANDALL
|6858
|(50.69%)
|JIMMIE B. HUGHES
|3754
|(27.75%)
|BRETT TOLLY
|820
|(6.06%)
City Council (two seats)
|M. RICK ERICKSON
|2819
|(11.34%)
|RONALD WOODBURY
|1883
|(7.58%)
|KENT L. WINDER
|1999
|(8.04%)
|TORI BUSH
|487
|(1.96%)
|KATHERYNE NOVICK
|805
|(3.24%)
|GREG ALDRED
|2874
|(11.56%)
|BRYAN S. SMETHURST
|2383
|(9.59%)
|VARDELL H. CURTIS
|3352
|(13.49%)
|CAROLYN MCDONALD
|1895
|(7.62%)
|NATALIE LARSEN
|2884
|(11.6%)
|MICHELLE TANNER
|3476
|(13.98%)
Toquerville
Town Council (two seats)
|DAVID POPE
|82
|(12.26%)
|JUSTIN SIP
|188
|(28.1%)
|GARY CHAVES
|182
|(27.2%)
|B. KENT HAVENS
|117
|(17.49%)
|COREY D. TURNER
|100
|(14.95%)
Washington City
Mayor
|DOUGLAS WARD
|1013
|(24.09%)
|KENNETH NEILSON
|1222
|(29.06%)
|KRESS STAHELI
|1970
|(46.85%)
City Council (two seats)
|ROGER M. BUNDY
|1353
|(17.49%)
|DAMON SARGENT
|477
|(6.17%)
|KIMBERLY CASPERSON
|1497
|(19.35%)
|BRET HENDERSON
|1570
|(20.29%)
|BRANDON L. HART
|432
|(5.58%)
|ED TRACEY
|884
|(11.43%)
|MARISA THAYN
|1524
|(19.7%)
Virgin
Mayor
New Harmony Valley Fire Special Services District Board member
|FREDRICK SCOTT PACE
|141
|(20.49%)
|MICHEL E. BALLARD
|103
|(14.97%)
|JAMES H. STOCKWELL
|42
|(6.1%)
|DAVID JOHNSON
|67
|(9.74%)
|PATRICK E. FLECKENSTEIN
|58
|(8.43%)
|R CLAYTON HUCKABY
|101
|(14.68%)
|ROXANNE HANSEN
|176
|(25.58%)
Northwestern Fire Special Services District Board member
|BRANDON S. WALKER
|50
|(6.4%)
|CARL BOWLER
|103
|(13.19%)
|JON BINGHAM
|87
|(11.14%)
|FRANK BISTOLFO
|45
|(5.76%)
|KAY SMUIN
|132
|(16.9%)
|DAVID COOK
|130
|(16.65%)
|L. JOHN LEAVITT
|54
|(6.91%)
|CHARLES TANDY
|180
|(23.05%)
