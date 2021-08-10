2021 municipal primary election results for Iron, Washington counties

A mail-in ballot gets turned in at the dropbox at the Washington County Administration Building, St. George, Utah, November, 2016 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The candidates vying for mayoral and council seats across Iron and Washington counties this election cycle have been narrowed to two candidates per seat where applicable. What follows are the results of the Tuesday’s primary election results.

Cities in Iron County saw primaries for council seats include Cedar City and Parowan. Voter participation in Cedar City and Parowan is also estimated to be at 24% and 41.5% respectively.

In contrast, multiple Washington County municipalities held primaries for mayoral and council races. St. George and Washington City, the county’s two biggest city’s, saw the most candidate’s eliminated from their prospective races. With the exception of Leeds and Virgin which have yet to be reported, Washington County saw an overall voter participation rate of 27%.

Results of elections for seats on the New Harmony Valley and Northwestern fire special service district boards are also featured below.

Results will be posted and updated as they are made available. These are also the preliminary results and will not be certified as official until a later date.

The general election will be held Nov. 2.

Iron County

Cedar City

City Council (two seats)

R. SCOTT PHILLIPS 2,432 36.05% CARTER WILKEY 1.065 15.79% RONALD RIDDLE 1,535 22.75% MARK MUMFORD 677 10.04% DEREK MORTON 1,037 15.37%

Parowan

City Council (two seats)

DANNY EYRE 201 13.47% SHARON DOWNEY 267 17.90% DAVID M. HARRIS 281 18.83% JAMES M. HARRIS 285 19.10% ROCHELL TOPHAM 62 17.56%

Washington County

Apple Valley

Mayor

DINA MASON WALTERS 150 (60.98%) WALTER E. JOSEY 27 (10.98%) FRANK G. LINDHARDT 69 (28.05%)

Town Council race (two seats)

DEBBIE KOPP 109 (23.34%) ROBIN L. WHITMORE 96 (20.56%) ANNE S. BEDDO 25 (5.35%) RICHARD OSOSKI 39 (8.35%) MARGARET OSOSKI 42 (8.99%) KEVIN LEE SAIR 109 (23.34%) MARTY LISONBEE 47 (10.06%)

Hurricane

City Council (two seats)

TRAVIS R. CHRISTIANSEN 681 (12.46%) V. DOUGLAS HEIDEMAN 936 (17.13%) BRIAN HAWKINS 805 (14.73%) DAVID M. HIRSCHI 1346 (24.63%) DARIN D. LARSON 652 (11.93%) KEVIN D. THOMAS 1045 (19.12%)

Ivins

City Council (two seats)

PAUL BRYSON 350 (8.77%) LANCE ANDERSON 1055 (26.43%) MIKE SCOTT 1314 (32.92%) CHEYNE C. MCDONALD 763 (19.11%) DEREK A. LARSEN 510 (12.78%)

LaVerkin

City Council (two seats)

PATRICIA WISE 165 (18.97%) AARON “BURR” RASMUSSEN 94 (10.8%) RAY JUSTICE 214 (24.6%) RICHARD M. HIRSCHI 193 (22.18%) BLAIR GUBLER 204 (23.45%)

Leeds

Mayor

Springdale

Mayor

BARBARA BRUNO 84 (36.84%) MARK CHAMBERS 91 (39.91%) MELANIE A. MADSEN 21 (9.21%) ADAM HYATT 32 (14.04%)

St. George

Mayor

WOODY WOODBURY 2096 (15.49%) MICHELE RANDALL 6858 (50.69%) JIMMIE B. HUGHES 3754 (27.75%) BRETT TOLLY 820 (6.06%)

City Council (two seats)

M. RICK ERICKSON 2819 (11.34%) RONALD WOODBURY 1883 (7.58%) KENT L. WINDER 1999 (8.04%) TORI BUSH 487 (1.96%) KATHERYNE NOVICK 805 (3.24%) GREG ALDRED 2874 (11.56%) BRYAN S. SMETHURST 2383 (9.59%) VARDELL H. CURTIS 3352 (13.49%) CAROLYN MCDONALD 1895 (7.62%) NATALIE LARSEN 2884 (11.6%) MICHELLE TANNER 3476 (13.98%)

Toquerville

Town Council (two seats)

DAVID POPE 82 (12.26%) JUSTIN SIP 188 (28.1%) GARY CHAVES 182 (27.2%) B. KENT HAVENS 117 (17.49%) COREY D. TURNER 100 (14.95%)

Washington City

Mayor

DOUGLAS WARD 1013 (24.09%) KENNETH NEILSON 1222 (29.06%) KRESS STAHELI 1970 (46.85%)

City Council (two seats)

ROGER M. BUNDY 1353 (17.49%) DAMON SARGENT 477 (6.17%) KIMBERLY CASPERSON 1497 (19.35%) BRET HENDERSON 1570 (20.29%) BRANDON L. HART 432 (5.58%) ED TRACEY 884 (11.43%) MARISA THAYN 1524 (19.7%)

Virgin

Mayor

New Harmony Valley Fire Special Services District Board member

FREDRICK SCOTT PACE 141 (20.49%) MICHEL E. BALLARD 103 (14.97%) JAMES H. STOCKWELL 42 (6.1%) DAVID JOHNSON 67 (9.74%) PATRICK E. FLECKENSTEIN 58 (8.43%) R CLAYTON HUCKABY 101 (14.68%) ROXANNE HANSEN 176 (25.58%)

Northwestern Fire Special Services District Board member

BRANDON S. WALKER 50 (6.4%) CARL BOWLER 103 (13.19%) JON BINGHAM 87 (11.14%) FRANK BISTOLFO 45 (5.76%) KAY SMUIN 132 (16.9%) DAVID COOK 130 (16.65%) L. JOHN LEAVITT 54 (6.91%) CHARLES TANDY 180 (23.05%)

