High school boys golf: Crimson Cliffs opens season with victory at Coral Canyon

Metz Leavitt of Desert Hills and Cooper Milne of Pine View make their way along the Coral Canyon Golf Course, Washington City, Utah, Aug. 5, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Heinz Kirchhausen, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — The Crimson Cliffs High School boys golf team started off its season in familiar fashion, with a victory.

Playing in sweltering triple-digit heat at Coral Canyon Golf Course in Washington City on Thursday, the two-time defending state 4A champions posted a team score of 28 – seven strokes ahead of runner-up Pine View’s 291.

Senior Cruz Kirchhausen led the way for the Mustangs with a 7-under-par score of 65, tying his personal best.

“It was the hottest round of golf I’ve ever played,” Kirchhausen told St. George News. “It seemed like every hole, I had a 10-15 foot birdie putt, and they just kept falling in.”

Kirchhausen added that they have a “very competitive region.”

“I knew I had to step up to help my team get the first win of the season,” he said.

Rounding out Crimson’s top four golfers were Zach Felts, who shot a 70; Preston Heward, who shot a 73; and Haiden King and Lincoln Markam, who tied for fourth with scores of 76.

The Mustangs were without the services of star sophomore Boston Bracken, who missed the first weekly Region 10 match because he was playing in another tournament in Colorado.

“Boston will be back with us this week,” said Cody Felts, the Mustangs’ new head coach.

Jax McMurdie of Dixie shot a 3-under 69 to place second overall individually.

This week’s Region 10 match is Thursday at 1 p.m. at SunRiver Golf Club in St. George.

Region 10 boys golf scores

Week 1, Coral Canyon Golf Course, Aug. 5

Crimson Cliffs, 284. Pine View, 291. Desert Hills, 307. Dixie, 314. Hurricane, 326. Cedar, 328. Snow Canyon, 339.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.