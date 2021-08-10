Oct. 4, 1931 – July 31, 2021

Gerald Wallace Mathis, known as Gary to his family and friends, passed away peacefully in his home on July 31, 2021, at the age of 89. He is survived by his two daughters, Stacy Amezcua (Oscar) and Nicole Trammell (Derek), and his four grandchildren, Evan Mathis Amezcua, Danielle Nicole Amezcua, Grace Katharine Trammell and Duke Wallace Trammell.

Born on Oct. 4, 1931, in St. George, Utah, to Carl Miles Mathis and Florence Sorenson, Gary grew up with an avid love for both sports and literature. Lettering in football, basketball and baseball while at Dixie High, he later went on to play baseball for a year at college. As he settled in his career, Gary was an avid runner, handball and tennis player.

An early bird his entire life, Gary often accomplished more by 7 a.m. than most as morning was his time to be active. Later in life, he loved handling a driver on the golf course and then resting outside, usually on the porch of his Pine Valley home with the latest novel. A true bibliophile, he read constantly and retained the information to his last day.

Graduating from Dixie High School in 1949, he later achieved a bachelor of science in business administration and social sciences at Utah State University in 1957. Gary left St. George in 1960 to start his business and raise a family in Las Vegas, Nevada, marrying Shannon T. Whitlock on April 30, of that same year. He resided there for 40 years, returning to St. George and Pine Valley upon retirement.

Both quiet-natured and intelligent, Gary accomplished a great deal in his life and was well versed in many subjects. He served during the Korean War as an artillery sergeant in the U.S. Army, ran his own accounting firm, Mathis & Co., and was a loving father to Stacy and Nicole, who he cherished and loved deeply. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ginger Mathis.

She was his loving partner, walking companion, and golf counterpart for 25 years until her passing in October of 2016. Both accountants, Gary and Ginger shared many interests including books and crossword puzzles, playing cards and giving back to the community they lived in. Both selfless and hardworking, neither of them were overly concerned with material possessions, rather they preferred each other’s company and that of their good friends.

Behind the stoic gaze and laconic proclivity was a man with a profoundly caring, patient and loving nature. His quiet sense of humor was present to the very end and helped make light of situations, often defusing difficult times peacefully. He found purpose in his life by looking after his loved ones, and he would readily admit it. However, such words are useless to a man who often spoke through his actions. He always sought the company of his daughters and even became a surrogate father figure to Stacy’s husband, Oscar Amezcua.

Over the last few years of his life, Gary found a friend in his canine companion, Sammi. He described their relationship as taking care of each other. She would sit in her own chair next to him while they watched TV. He was resolute in caring for her diabetic condition and would inject her with insulin himself and did so to his last day. Sammi died two days after he passed away, catching up to Gary to be by his side where she belonged.

The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and caregivers who helped in his care the last two months.

Loved by all who had the good fortune to know him, Gary was one of a kind. His family will miss him every single day and continue to follow his life example.

A celebration of his life will be a private family service to be set at a later date.

