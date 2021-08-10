Woman dies after fall off cliff near Bearclaw Poppy trailhead

File photo of the Bearclaw Poppy Trailhead inside the the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve, St. George, Utah, March 18, 2021 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman fell to her death from a cliff in the area of the Bearclaw Poppy trailhead on Tuesday morning. While the fall has initially been ruled as accidental, St. George Police is continuing to investigate the incident.

Fire and police officials said the incident took place on the Zen Trail near Navajo Road between 8 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., Tuesday morning.

“A woman from out of state was hiking with a group in the area when she fell to her death,” Officer Tiffany Mitchell, of the St. George Police Department, told St. George News.

At this point, the fall has been ruled accidental. However, St. George Police has opened an investigation. When asked why, Mitchell said, “to ensure a crime wasn’t committed.”

Along with the fire and police departments of St. George, Washington County Search and Rescue high-angle rope teams and Intermountain Life Flight also responded.

While the Bearclaw Poppy Trail has been the site of several biking accidents in the past, this was a rare fatality involving a hiker there. St. George Fire Battalion Chief Daren Imlay said he couldn’t recall one.

“I’m not sure when the last one was, if ever. I can’t remember one,” Imlay said. “There have been some very serious bike wrecks out that way.”

This report is based on statements from police, emergency personnel or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.