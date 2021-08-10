No drugs, no downtime: Wasatch Medical Clinic pioneers acoustic wave therapy for erectile dysfunction

Stock image | Photo by Tom Merton/OJO Images/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Are you looking to regain your confidence and turbocharge your love life? Ready to enjoy improved sexual performance and longer, stronger erections? It’s possible with acoustic wave therapy at Wasatch Medical Clinic.

Wasatch Medical Clinic is one of the only men’s health providers in Utah offering True Pulse Protocol, a breakthrough therapy that treats the root cause of erectile dysfunction and not just the symptoms. Acoustic wave therapy promotes healthy blood flow with no drugs, no needles and no surgery.

“The results are long-lasting,” said Taylor Conder, marketing coordinator for Wasatch Medical Clinic. “Some men see improvement in function after just a couple of sessions.”

Most cases of erectile dysfunction are linked to poor blood flow. Adequate blood flow is essential for firm, long-lasting and spontaneous erections. But as men get older, the vessels that supply blood to the penis begin to close up and decay. Acoustic wave therapy treats penile tissue on the cellular level by engaging the body’s natural healing mechanisms to help facilitate natural, spontaneous erections whenever the time is right.

True Pulse Protocol is a type of acoustic wave therapy that utilizes sound waves to rebuild, strengthen and expand the blood vessels in the penis while breaking apart plaque buildup that occurs naturally with age. Conder highlighted clinical research demonstrating that acoustic wave therapy also stimulates the growth of new blood vessels.

Wasatch Medical Clinic introduced acoustic wave therapy to the Southern Utah market in 2018. The technology was developed in Europe for the repair and treatment of soft tissue and improved blood circulation but only recently emerged in the U.S. as a solution for erectile dysfunction. While not currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Conder said True Pulse Protocol is recognized by men’s health professionals and medical journals around the world as the new standard of treatment.

Most men with erectile dysfunction are candidates for True Pulse Protocol. Conder said the treatment is an encouraging option for patients that don’t respond to oral medications – about 30% – or are unable to take drugs for erectile dysfunction due to an underlying health condition. Additionally, some men use acoustic wave therapy for sexual enhancement to increase firmness and sensation.

During the initial consultation, new patients undergo noninvasive blood flow and nerve sensitivity tests, as well as an assessment with a medical provider to rule out any underlying physical and/or psychological conditions that may be causing erectile dysfunction.

Sessions usually last about 10 minutes, and there’s no recovery or downtime. In fact, patients are out the door in less than a half hour and often plan sexual activity as early as that same evening.

“You can come in on your lunch break, get it done and walk away feeling normal,” Conder said. “It allows men to have spontaneity back in their lives with their partners, in their bedroom, in their personal life.”

Treating erectile dysfunction isn’t just about better sex, however. Conder said it also plays a key role in confidence and overall wellness.

The highly trained, all-male staff at Wasatch Medical Clinic understands that sexual health is a highly personal issue that can be difficult for men to discuss. They operate with discretion, providing a comfortable and confidential patient experience.

