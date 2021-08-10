Trusted since 1999, Kinetico installs industry-leading water softener and reverse osmosis systems

Stock image courtesy of Kinetico, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Isn’t it time to enjoy water free of issues that may be either natural or human-caused? Experience life hydrated by Kinetico, and protect your home and health with industry-leading water softeners and drinking water systems.

Offering the perfect match of quality products and professional service, Kinetico Water Systems of Southern Utah has been serving Southern Utah and Mesquite, Nevada, since 1999. Owner Gene Bowcut said Kinetico systems deliver unmatched performance, removing more impurities and performing more efficiently with lower lifetime costs than any competing product.

“No matter your water problem or budget, Kinetico has answers for you,” he added.

Kinetico is a name that local homeowners know and trust. Bowcut and his team have installed more than 5,000 water purification systems in homes across Southern Utah. They also provide setup and service to hotels, restaurants and all types of commercial customers.

Whether you’re using city water or well water, Bowcut said there’s no escaping the plague of hard water in the area. Southern Utah’s water is classified as extremely hard, measuring 18 grains per gallon as compared to the national average of 8. Calcium and magnesium deposits in hard water slowly damage appliances and fixtures, often beyond repair.

Bowcut said you’ll see and feel the difference right away with a Kinetico water softener. Say goodbye to staining, scaling and soap scum. Towels feel softer, clothes last longer and there’s no need for harsh chemicals to fight hard water buildup.

While most systems use a single tank, the dual-tank design allows for continuous supply of softened water during the regeneration process. By generating softened water on demand rather than on a schedule, Kinetico products minimize water usage and environmental impact.

Kinetico products don’t use timers, clocks or electricity. Instead, the system is powered by the force of moving water.

“It’s the most efficient water softener made,” Bowcut said.

As a member of the Water Quality Association, a not-for-profit international trade association representing the water treatment industry, Bowcut is committed to providing customers with products that not only protect their home but also their well-being.

Most drinking water in Southern Utah contains 400-600 parts per million of total dissolved solids, the organic and inorganic substances that affect water quality. Kinetico filtration systems remove arsenic, lead, nitrates, chlorine and other harmful chemicals, purifying drinking water to an ideal 5-10 parts per million.

“It gives you bottle-quality water from the tap in your home,” Bowcut said. “If possible, we hook it to a refrigerator ice maker so you get quality water there as well.”

Kinetico water experts put their very best thinking into designing water treatment products that remove just about everything from water that isn’t water, including potentially harmful chemicals. Products are brilliantly engineered to be the most efficient and effective water softeners, drinking water systems and water filters in the world.

Kinetico is an independent dealer organization distributing water treatment systems in nearly 100 countries worldwide. Kinetico professionals are factory-trained to recommend and expertly install a water treatment solution that perfectly fits every customer’s lifestyle. They know your water best because it’s the same water they use every day.

“When you choose Kinetico, you can feel good knowing you’ve chosen a water treatment system that will supply comfort and peace of mind for years to come,” Bowcut said.

Call 435-673-1716 to schedule a free water analysis and consultation with the professionals at Kinetico today. You’ll be glad you did.

